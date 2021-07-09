Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationship Advice

Everything You Need to Know About Shopping for a Dress at a Bridal Salon

By Rachel Varina
brides.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhether you’re having a large-scale celebration or an intimate event, deciding what to wear on your wedding day is a big decision. And if you’re opting for a bridal gown, chances are you’ll likely take a trip to a wedding salon at least once during your planning journey. To start,...

www.brides.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Strapless Dress#The Salon#Salons#Everything You Need#Instagram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Relationship Advice
News Break
Society
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Shopping
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Apparel
Related
Apparelbrides.com

21 Stunning Silver Wedding Shoes for the Glamourous Bride

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links. After saying “yes” to the dress —or suit, or jumpsuit, or separates—the next step in pulling together your wedding day...
Designers & CollectionsVogue

Glamour, We’ve Missed You! 6 Head-Turning Trends You Need To Know From The AW21 Couture Shows

Whew. It’s been a while since glamour – in all its fierce glory – reigned on the runways. I’ll be honest, if you polled a line-up of worldwide Vogue editors on how they felt about the word ‘glamour’ back in 2019, there would have been mixed reactions. Pre-pandemic, the G-word was shorthand for heels that hurt to walk in and a kind-of head-to-toe trussed-up-ness that demanded hard graft (and boob tape). “Clean” style we could get behind. “Extra”? Yep. “Glamour”? Our perennially sneaker-clad feet and office work schedules didn’t know her.
Designers & CollectionsVogue

34 Wedding Dress Ideas From The AW21 Couture Shows

With real life shows (oh hi, FROW) and an abundance of romance on the runways, the autumn/winter 2021 couture season didn’t pull any punches when it came to show-stopping gowns or knife-sharp tailoring. Brides who have endured the anguish of serial postponements or stalled planning over the past 18 months can take comfort in the knowledge that the world’s greatest designers are championing a bold new era in matrimonial dress, destined to inspire an exultant return to IRL wedding celebrations.
Beauty & FashionWallpaper*

How to be an impeccably dressed wedding guest

A renewned sense of stability is returning to wedding season, and while some ceremonial restrictions are in place globally, it’s clear that celebration is on the up. Dressed down for so long that you’re lost in how to excel in elegance? Here we present our guide to being an impeccably dressed wedding guest, whether rocking up to a city town hall or sitting en plein air in the grounds of a castle.
Beauty & Fashionourcommunitynow.com

5 Fragrances That Will Set You Apart This Wedding Season

"You are never fully dressed without perfume!" Wedding season is in full swing, and how good does it feel to have a reason to dress up and go out again? You may still be wearing a mask to some of your upcoming events, but you still deserve to don a special fragrance, too. In our opinion, perfume is the nearest manifestation of an aura a person can have or a lens through which you experience the world that day. It's a beautiful tool of self-expression that brings color to our lives.
Designers & CollectionsTelegraph

Should I get married wearing a £159 Zara dress?

I love Zara for a last-minute outfit for a party, a workwear pep-up or a just-because new dress… but would I get married in Zara? It wasn’t a question that had crossed my mind until last week, when the Spanish retailer unveiled its first bridal collection. I got engaged in...
Designers & Collectionsglamourmagazine.co.uk

I found my vintage Yves Saint Laurent wedding dress in an Oxfam charity shop in Notting Hill, and it's one of the best decisions I've ever made

Fashion was never in my genes. After growing up in the Kenyan Highlands, I spent my childhood in villages inhabited by more cows than people, dressing in stone-washed jeans and ankle-high trainers. Early forays into experimenting with fashion – such as buying tartan tights – were met with scorn by my surroundings: "I wish more than just your fashion-sense were remarkable," a teacher once told me (no, really).
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Vogue Magazine

How Cher and Dionne Would Dress in 2021, According to Clueless’s Costume Designer

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Few pop-culture gemstones have had as much of an impact on fashion as Clueless, the ’90s rom-com that celebrates an anniversary this week amid a next-gen revival. Mona May, the film’s costume designer, is one of the most prolific talents in the industry, deserving of credit for our modern worlds. May’s styling for pre-Y2K cult hits like Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion and Never Been Kissed has shaped 2021’s fashion (Liquid minidresses! Twinsets!), while Clueless’s Cher (Alicia Silverstone) and Dionne (Stacey Dash) remain lifestyle muses decades later. “It’s not just the fashion that mesmerizes people over the 25 years since the movie has been out,” May tells me on a video call from Berlin. “Each look really was related to who they were. You love these characters—you love the girls.”
Relationship Advicebrides.com

How to Make a Boutonniere in Six Simple Steps

Wedding planning comes with a whole list of boxes to check off, and amongst those to-dos is the consideration for florals. From lush centerpieces to altar adornments and bridal bouquets, the list of wedding floral options can seem a bit overwhelming. However, if you’re crafty or obsessed with DIY, there are a few items you may be able to tackle on your own, including the boutonniere.
Lifestylebrides.com

15 Wedding Bouquet Charm Ideas for a Personal Touch

Flowers can be incorporated into your wedding in so many different ways, but the bridal bouquet is arguably the most special piece of the night. These are the flowers that will be photographed the most in your hands, so it's important that they complement your dress and overall look. It's also nice if they have a more personal touch that makes them stand out, which is where wedding bouquet charms come in.
ShoppingPosted by
whowhatwear

Madewell's Secret Sale Is Too Good—These Wardrobe Staples Are Worth It

Hey there, Madewell. Yep, the go-to retailer recently kicked off the legendary Secret Stock Sale. The offering features select favorite styles at up to 60% off. Basically, you can get an extra 30% off already on-sale pieces with the code PSST. Quite legit. There is a smattering of items that are definitely worth checking out, but I went through the assortment and pulled out the finds that I think could become true wardrobe staples.
Relationship Advicebrides.com

How to Plan Your Wedding Based on Your Moon Sign

Your love story was written in the stars, but the moon might be in charge when it comes to your wedding plans. Maybe you already know what kind of bride or groom you’ll be based on your sun sign—this is the sign most of us are familiar with as this reflects the personality that you shine out to others. Your moon sign, however, is very important when comes to planning one of the most emotional days of your life.
WorkoutsByrdie

11 '90s Workout Clothes Trends For an Instant Energy Burst

Fitness streaming services and apps have replaced the VHS tapes and DVDs of the ’90s and early aughts (bless). But as far as ’90s workout clothes? Bring on the exuberance: French cuts, neon colors, biker shorts, and more have not only returned to the activewear market but thoroughly infiltrated it, and we're honestly thrilled about it. As ’90s fashion trends touch just about every corner of our wardrobes, from dresses and tops to bold jewelry and jeans, it seems only fitting that the good times continue into our athletic attire—though, of course, through a modern lens.
MakeupETOnline.com

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Best Beauty Deals

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is known for their amazing deals on fashion items, but did you know the department store's biggest sale of the year also has a ton of deals on beauty products? The annual Anniversary Sale has awesome beauty exclusives, featuring limited-time markdowns on select makeup, skincare and hair products, along with limited-edition, multi-piece sets.

Comments / 0

Community Policy