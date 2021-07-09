Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD Moves Close to $34,000 Level

The Bitcoin market initially fell during the trading session on Thursday to reach down towards the 31,500 level before bouncing and forming a hammer. That being said, we still look very sluggish and I am not necessarily looking to get long of this market right now. After all, the market has failed to get above the 200-day EMA for a while now, and the most recent bounce was lackluster to say the least. With this being the case, I think we will continue to see sellers jumping into the market to push the market lower.