Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD Moves Close to $34,000 Level

By Azeez Mustapha
insidebitcoins.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bitcoin price prediction shows BTC bulls moving against the USD at numerous levels which almost touched $33,700. BTC/USD Long-term Trend: Ranging (Daily Chart) BTC/USD may be resuming its upward movement after a brief dip yesterday bringing the price from $32,875 to $33,699. A couple of days ago, BTC/USD hit just over $35,077 before retreating to a local low of around $32,111 yesterday. However, the price of the leading crypto asset is now heading towards the north, in fact, it is really returning back towards the price levels seen a couple of days ago.

#Btc#Usd#Moving Average#Btc Usd Moves Close To#Bitcoin Price Prediction#Next#Btc Usd Medium#Etoro
