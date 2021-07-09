Saunders clean up moved to Aug. 7

Join us at Anchorage Park for a good clean-up and trash fishing derby! Learn about our storm drains and what your local North Palm Beach Environmental Committee is doing to help stop trash build-up. Then, compete against each other for most trash picked up, smelliest item, most interesting item, and more for prizes! Kayakers, paddleboarders, and registered boaters are welcome to cruise along Earman River to compete in our trash fishing derby and get to trash those at the park cannot get to. You might get a prize at the end. Teens can volunteer for community service hours and get closer to winning the library's Teen Volunteer Competition. Don't forget your reusable, refillable, water bottles, gloves, hat, and sunblock! No sign up required.