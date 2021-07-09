Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Saunders clean up moved to Aug. 7

By The News-Enterprise
News Enterprise
 6 days ago

The Team Up to Clean Up initiative to clean the Saunders Springs Nature Preserve has been rescheduled to Aug. 7. Those wishing to volunteer in this event need to now meet at 9 a.m. at the park cabins Saturday, Aug. 7. Volunteers will collect trash and cut back any overgrowth...

www.thenewsenterprise.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Environment
Related
village-npb.org

Anchorage Park Clean-Up Day

Join us at Anchorage Park for a good clean-up and trash fishing derby! Learn about our storm drains and what your local North Palm Beach Environmental Committee is doing to help stop trash build-up. Then, compete against each other for most trash picked up, smelliest item, most interesting item, and more for prizes! Kayakers, paddleboarders, and registered boaters are welcome to cruise along Earman River to compete in our trash fishing derby and get to trash those at the park cannot get to. You might get a prize at the end. Teens can volunteer for community service hours and get closer to winning the library's Teen Volunteer Competition. Don't forget your reusable, refillable, water bottles, gloves, hat, and sunblock! No sign up required.
Politicsrecordargusnews.com

AND NOW … CLEAN-UP

(Above) Neighbors and a crew from Thomas Tree Care clear a large section of a tree that fell onto a car and house on Shenango Street, beside Sheetz, during the thunderstorms that moved through the area Tuesday. The section of Shenango Street was closed from Tuesday evening through Wednesday afternoon. (Right photo) A crew from the Greenville Street Department clears […]
CharitiesNews Enterprise

BackPack benefit set in 34 counties

Feeding America, Kentucky’s Heartland is hosting an online fundraising campaign July 19-23 to support the BackPack program in each participating county. The program helps food insecure children by providing bags of 12 to 14 easy-to-prepare or ready-to-eat food items discreetly placed in backpacks Fridays during the school year. “Nearly one...
Belgrade, MTBelgrade News

Family grateful for cemetery clean-up

Before Memorial Day each year, we load up our yard tools to clean our family section of the Dry Creek Cemetery. Lo and behold, this year it was already done! Thank you, Mark Soares, from the bottom of our hearts for your kindness. On July 4, we left town with...
Buffalo, NYspectrumlocalnews.com

WeLoveU Foundation cleans up Broadway neighborhood

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Volunteers from the International WeLoveU Foundation took to Broadway Sunday morning to host a cleanup. The group partnered with Buffalo division of Citizen Services to get trash off the street. Volunteers say the last year has affected not just people, but their neighborhoods too. "Because of the...
Wilmington, OHwnewsj.com

Clean-up at Sugar Grove Cemetery

WILMINGTON — Nearly 20 volunteers worked the monthly Clean-Up Wilmington event, held this month at Sugar Grove Cemetery on Saturday morning. Shown, Annen Vance offers a few instructions and disseminates supplies before the volunteers start picking up trash and cleaning stones. They gathered nine bags of trash while cleaning numerous gravestones — just before the rain hit.
Reading, PAReading Eagle

Cleaning up Reading, one block at a time

Adriana Placido struggled at first, not quite sure how to work a long pole with a claw at the end. But the 5-year-old didn't give up. Slowly she reached the contraption down towards the ground, squeezed the handle and smiled as the claw grasped an empty, plastic bottle. She wheeled...
Portland, ORkptv.com

Grassroots effort started to clean up Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – There’s a new grassroots effort to clean up the Rose City. "This started as a ‘Hey it's my city,’” organizer Chris Bean said. “’It's trash. I can actually go pick that up and dump it.’ I'm just going to go do it." Bean started the project,...
Overland, MOoverlandmo.org

July 9-10 Storm Clean-Up

As a result of the overnight storms, the City has received a number of reports of tree damage and downed branches throughout the City. City crews are working to assess the damage and to remove any trees or debris that may be blocking the street. During the week of July...
Minneapolis, MNfox9.com

Group cleans up in Uptown after unrest

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A group of people in Minneapolis’ Uptown neighborhood spent their weekend hard at work cleaning up the area after weeks of unrest. Marvin Applewhite and a small group of volunteers in the community took to the streets of Uptown Saturday morning to paint over graffiti and clean up the area, just as they have been doing for weeks since the unrest that followed the death of Winston Smith.
Newnan, GANewnan Times-Herald

Chalk Level clean up event to be held Aug. 7

Empowered 4 Life is leading a community service event on Aug. 7 in the Chalk Level neighborhood. E4L is an athletic mentoring program founded and run by Derrick Teagle with a focus on community service. "We should give back. I'm a firm believer of God giving us blessings, so we...
Missoula, MTravallirepublic.com

Bitterroot River Clean-Up set for Aug. 14

Summer has arrived in the Bitterroot, and with it has come a flood of recreators enjoying the Bitterroot River, from Sula to Missoula. With all the activity and life surrounding the river, there are many things picked up and carried in its waters. An increase in use often leads to...
Boone, NCspectrumlocalnews.com

Graffiti in the forest cleaned up by nonprofit

BOONE, N.C. — Kevin Massey has always enjoyed time outdoors. He grew up in Georgia, but after a trip to Boone 10 years ago he decided to move. "We were on the way home, stopped for a minute and said 'yeah, right here,' it was that easy," Massey said. Five...
Bridgeport, WVIntelligencer

Couple Helps Clean Up Kirkwood Cemetery In Bridgeport

William and Ashley Bowen spend the afternoon Friday cleaning up Kirkwood Cemetery in Bridgeport. The couple, who own Priorities Home Improvements, volunteered their time and equipment to pick up trash, mow, trim weeds and trees and scrub the walls of the cemetery. Ashley said a post on social media regarding the cemetery’s poor condition and overgrown landscape prompted them into action. She said they plan to return to the cemetery on a different day to plant flowers. (Photo by Carri Graham)
Environmentpueblowestmetro.com

Volunteers Drive Community Clean Up

Volunteers from the Pueblo West Metropolitan District, Pueblo West Chamber, Pueblo West Women’s League, and 3R Technology Solutions joined forces on Saturday, June 12 to provide an accessible and affordable alternative to illegally dumping trash into Pueblo West easements. The event also serves as a fundraiser for the Pueblo West Chamber and Women’s League, who both support Pueblo West businesses and residents in various ways throughout the year.
Greene County, OHFairborn Daily Herald

DIY Clean Up a success

BELLBROOK — Even with uncertain river conditions, volunteers with the Little Miami Watershed Network (LMWN) went out to the Little Miami River during a two week “do-it-yourself” clean-up period to gather trash. Lots of it. Over 200 volunteers participated in the June Little Miami River Clean Up, picking up trash...
Environmentarvadapress.com

Conservation/Clean Up Day at Hackberry

Conservation/Clean Up Day at Hackberry Hill Elementary featured 70 fifth-grade students cleaning up the Little Dry Creek neighborhood on May 25. The students picked up so much plastic bags, Styrofoam pieces, bubble wrap, cigarette stubs and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy