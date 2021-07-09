Special Weather Statement issued for Calcasieu, East Cameron, West Cameron by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 18:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Calcasieu; East Cameron; West Cameron SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 609 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Gist to near Port Arthur to 9 miles southwest of Sabine Pass. Movement was northeast at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Beaumont, Lake Charles, Port Arthur, Sulphur, Orange, Nederland, Groves, Port Neches, Lumberton, Vidor, Bridge City, Cameron, Silsbee, Westlake, West Orange, Vinton, Grand Lake, Deweyville, Evadale and Central Gardens.