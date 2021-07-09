Cancel
Howell County, MO

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Howell, Oregon, Shannon by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 18:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Howell; Oregon; Shannon The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Shannon County in south central Missouri Northeastern Howell County in south central Missouri Northwestern Oregon County in south central Missouri * Until 700 PM CDT. * At 610 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles northeast of West Plains, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Thomasville... Peace Valley Greer... White Church HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

