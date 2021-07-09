Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Monroe Invitational: Third Round

By Monroe Invitational
13 WHAM
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleC.J. Easley fired a third-round 67 to take a three shot lead heading to the final round of the 80th Monroe Invitational. Easley will a be junior at Auburn in the fall. “It was good from start to finish. I birdied my first hole and birdied my last hole. It was a pretty consistent day,” said the 21-year-old from Oxford, Mississippi. He finished with five birdies and two bogies to move him to eight under par, 202 for the tournament. When asked if he was a good closer Easley said, “I believe I am. I’m really confident in my game right now.”

13wham.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Georgia State
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York City#Monroe Invitational#Auburn#Oxford#Stanford#Golf Australia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Golf
Sports
Stanford University
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Georgia Tech
News Break
Sports
Related
GolfPosted by
ClutchPoints

Jordan Spieth’s wife: Annie Verret

Jordan Spieth is having quite a rebound year this 2021 in golf. After years of waiting for a return to the top of his game, the Dallas, Texas native is finally relevant again in the world of golf, as he won his first PGA TOUR event in four years when he ruled the field in the 2021 Valero Texas Open.
Golfgolfmagic.com

Golf fans react as Tommy Fleetwood's caddie FIRES SHOTS at Bryson DeChambeau

Speaking to the media yesterday, Bryson DeChambeau had to field a controversial question that accused him of never shouting 'fore' when hitting his ball towards a crowd. The 2020 US Open champion claimed that he shouts '99% of the time' when he hits a wayward drive, but Tommy Fleetwood's caddie clearly begs to differ.
GolfGolf Digest

PGA Tour winner has to miss British Open due to travel sanctions from ... his wedding?

Cameron Davis can take solace that his marriage is not the first to put the kibosh on a golf trip. Davis, who captured his first PGA Tour win days ago at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, was listed as an alternate for next week’s Open Championship. On Thursday morning that standing granted Davis a spot in the Open field, as Kevin Na dropped out due to the myriad travel restrictions facing players making their way to Royal St. George’s.
Omaha, NEOmaha.com

Tee times for third round of 2021 US Senior Open

The 2021 U.S. Senior Open takes place this week at Omaha Country Club. Below are the tee times for the third round on Saturday. 7:15 a.m.: Marco Dawson, Todd White (a), Marcus Meloan. 7:25 a.m.: Ernie Els, Bernhard Langer, Jerry Kelly. 7:36 a.m.: Darren Clarke, Robert Karlsson, Lee Janzen. 7:46...
Arkansas Statechatsports.com

Kopps, 2 Arkansas signees drafted in third round

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas pitcher Kevin Kopps was drafted by the San Diego Padres in the third round of the MLB Draft on Monday. Kopps was the 99th player chosen in the draft and the fourth player drafted by the Padres. The suggested signing bonus for Kopps’ slot in the draft is $587,400.
Charleston, SCThe Post and Courier

Charleston's Shelby Rogers into third round at Wimbledon

Charleston's Shelby Rogers is into the third round at Wimbledon for just the second time in her tennis career as she burnishes her reputation as a "giant-killer." Rogers upset No. 15 seed Maria Sakkari by 7-5, 6-4 on Court 5 at the famed Grand Slam tournament in London on July 1 after knocking off former U.S. Open champ Sam Stosur in the first round.
GolfCBS Sports

2021 Open Championship Fantasy golf rankings, picks: Back Jon Rahm, avoid Bryson DeChambeau

The Open Championship is back, and the historic major championship will be played on British soil for the first time since 2017 when the 2021 Open Championship tees off Thursday at Royal St. George's. The last time it was played in England was in 2017, when Jordan Spieth won his third major at Royal Birkdale. The Open Championship 2021 marks the 15th time Royal St. George's will host the major, and 42-year-old Darren Clarke won it the last time it was played there in 2011. Jon Rahm is the 7-1 favorite in the latest 2021 Open Championship odds from William Hill Sportsbook, but how high should he be in your 2021 Open Championship Fantasy golf rankings?
Town Of Pittsford, NYthelcn.com

GOLF: Auburn’s C.J. Easley storms field to claim 2021 Monroe Invitational.

PITTSFORD — Prior to Saturday’s final round of the 2021 Monroe Invitational, Auburn University sophomore C.J. Easley had done many things in amateur golf. In early 2020, Easley was named the SEC Freshman of the Week. Also as a freshman for the Tigers. Easley had posted multiple rounds in the 60s in competition. He was even named to the Auburn Student-Athlete Honor Roll as a freshman.
GolfGolf.com

Why Sergio Garcia required a police escort at the Open Championship

Sergio Garcia’s Open Championship got off to a slow start. And that was just getting to the course. Garcia was set to tee off in the first round at Royal St. George’s at 10:31 a.m. local time. He planned to get to the course at 9 a.m. Things didn’t quite work out that way.
GolfPosted by
newschain

Jordan Spieth makes strong start to his Open Championship bid

Former champions Louis Oosthuizen and Jordan Spieth made brilliant starts as the delayed 149th Open proved well worth the wait at Royal St George’s. Oosthuizen, who won at St Andrews in 2010 and lost a play-off at the same venue five years later, carded a flawless six-under-par 64 to enjoy a one-shot lead over Spieth and Brian Harman, with 2009 champion Stewart Cink, Mackenzie Hughes and Dylan Frittelli a shot further back.
Golffantasypros.com

PGA DFS Primer: British Open (2021)

One of my favorite golfers at the John Deere Classic last week proved victorious, as Lucas Glover won the entire tournament with an impressive seven-under-par (-7) in its final round. He experienced ups and downs throughout the four days. Still, the 41-year old American used his familiarity with previous successful outings at TPC Deere Run to overcome a rough third day and finish comfortably at the top of the leaderboards. Ryan Moore and Kevin Na, who both finished T2 at -17, couldn’t match the precision of Glover, who mastered all facets of his game to flood DFS lineups with major winning production.
Columbus, INRepublic

Duncan tied for 47th after third-round 73

DETROIT — Tyler Duncan carded a 1-over-par 73 in Saturday’s third round and fell into a tie for 47th place in the Rocket Mortgate Classic. Duncan, a 2008 Columbus North graduate, shot even-par 36 on the front and 1-over 73 on the back at Detroit Golf Club. He had a 70 and a 67 the first two rounds and sits at 6-under 210 going into today’s final round.
GolfGolf.com

‘Just never saw that coming:’ Phil Mickelson logs regrettable first at Open Championship

Phil Mickelson, on the par-4 1st at Royal St. George’s, hit his drive down the left side of the fairway, looped in a short iron to about 12 feet and just missed the birdie putt to the right of the hole. He’d settle for a par during Thursday’s first round of the Open Championship. On his way to his tap-in, this year’s PGA Championship winner and a six-time major champion overall, would smirk at his miss.
Round Rock, TXmilb.com

Skeeters Take Third Straight Over Round Rock

(ROUND ROCK, Texas) – The Sugar Land Skeeters won their third straight with a 9-3 victory Monday night over the Round Rock Express at Dell Diamond. Jose Siri and Colton Shaver each powered solo home runs in the win. It was the third home run with the Skeeters for Shaver and the 10th on the year for Siri, which is second-most on the Skeeters behind Jake Meyers (14).
Alabama StatePosted by
BamaCentral

Alabama Basketball Learns Opening Round Opponent for ESPN Events Invitational

Another piece of the scheduling puzzle has fallen into place for Alabama basketball, and it will be against a recent postseason opponent. The Crimson Tide will take on the Iona Gaels in the opening round of the ESPN Events Invitational in Orlando, Fla. on Nov. 25. Alabama and Iona met in the round of 64 in the 2021 NCAA tournament where the No. 2 seed Crimson Tide came out on top with the 68-55 victory.
Rochester, NY13 WHAM

Three generations share Monroe Invitational

There’s the tradition of the Monroe Invitational, and then there’s the tradition of golf for Victor’s Spampinato family. "I canceled my own golf this morning so I could come and watch," joked Jim Spampinato. Rochester-area native Aiden Spampinato, a rising sophomore at Methodist University, will be competing this week at...

Comments / 0

Community Policy