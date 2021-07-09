Monroe Invitational: Third Round
C.J. Easley fired a third-round 67 to take a three shot lead heading to the final round of the 80th Monroe Invitational. Easley will a be junior at Auburn in the fall. “It was good from start to finish. I birdied my first hole and birdied my last hole. It was a pretty consistent day,” said the 21-year-old from Oxford, Mississippi. He finished with five birdies and two bogies to move him to eight under par, 202 for the tournament. When asked if he was a good closer Easley said, “I believe I am. I’m really confident in my game right now.”13wham.com
Comments / 0