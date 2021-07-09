Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dutchess by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 19:12:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Dutchess The National Weather Service in Albany has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Dutchess County in east central New York * Until 800 PM EDT. * At 711 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Stanfordville, or 10 miles east of Rhinebeck, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Amenia, Millbrook, Millerton, Dover Plains, Stanfordville, Bethel, Smithfield, Salt Point, Lithgow, Attlebury, South Amenia, Shunpike, Shekomeko, Bangall, Bains Corner, Mabbettsville, Clinton Corners, Littlerest, Lafayetteville and Northeast Center. Please report hail size...damaging winds and reports of trees down to the National Weather Service by email at Alb.Stormreport@noaa.gov On Facebook at www.facebook.com/nwsalbany or twitter @nwsalbany TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH