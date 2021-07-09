Flood Advisory issued for Fairfield, Middlesex, New Haven, New London by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 19:12:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-10 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Fairfield; Middlesex; New Haven; New London The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southern Fairfield County in southern Connecticut Middlesex County in southern Connecticut New Haven County in southern Connecticut Western New London County in southern Connecticut * Until midnight EDT. * At 712 PM EDT, Between 3 and 5 inches of rain fell across the area late last night into this morning. Residual flooding from this earlier rain is still ongoing in some locations, while some area rivers and streams are over or may exceed their banks from delayed runoff. Scattered shower and thunderstorm activity this evening may drop an additional one half to one inch of rain in localized spots, which could locally exacerbate flooding. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Bridgeport, New Haven, Waterbury, Norwalk, Meriden, Milford, Middletown, Wallingford, Norwich, Shelton, Naugatuck, New London, Guilford, Southbury, Wolcott, Colchester, Clinton, East Hampton, Old Saybrook and Durham.