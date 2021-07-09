Cancel
Orange County, FL

Severe Weather Statement issued for Orange, Osceola by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 09:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-10 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Orange; Osceola THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL ORANGE AND NORTH CENTRAL OSCEOLA COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has weakened. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However, gusty winds, heavy rain, and frequent lightning all remain possible.

alerts.weather.gov

