Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Henry County, IA

Severe Weather Statement issued for Henry by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 18:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Target Area: Henry A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL HENRY COUNTY At 612 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Mount Union, or near Mount Pleasant, moving southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. This severe storm will be near Mount Union around 620 PM CDT. New London around 625 PM CDT. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...<50MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Henry County, IA
City
New London, IA
Local
Iowa Cars
City
Mount Union, IA
City
Mount Pleasant, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
BusinessPosted by
ABC News

Regulator sues Amazon to force recall of hazardous products

Safety regulators are suing Amazon to force it to recall hazardous products sold on its site, including flammable children’s pajamas, faulty carbon monoxide detectors and hair dryers that don’t protect users from getting electrocuted. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which filed the complaint late Wednesday, said the online shopping...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Breyer says he's undecided on Supreme Court retirement

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer told CNN in a new interview that he is undecided on retirement. The 83-year-old justice said “no” when CNN legal analyst Joan Biskupic asked if he has decided when he will retire. He also detailed two reasons that would contribute to any decision to leave...

Comments / 0

Community Policy