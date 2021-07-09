Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hartford County, CT

Flood Warning issued for Hartford by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 19:12:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-10 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Keep children away from storm drains, culverts, creeks and streams. Water levels can rise rapidly and sweep children away. Target Area: Hartford The National Weather Service in Norton has extended the * Flood Warning for Hartford County in northern Connecticut Tolland County in northern Connecticut Windham County in northern Connecticut Southwestern Worcester County in central Massachusetts Southeastern Hampden County in western Massachusetts * Until 1000 PM EDT. * At 653 PM EDT, Gauge reports indicated flooding from heavy rainfall earlier today will slowly diminish this evening. Flooding is already occurring in Hartford to Springfield Corridor and surrounding communities. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain had fallen. Any additional rainfall this evening will exacerbate lingering flooding issues. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Springfield, Hartford, New Britain, West Hartford, Bristol, Manchester, East Hartford, Enfield, Southington, Glastonbury, Newington, Vernon, Windsor, Agawam, Wethersfield, Mansfield, South Windsor, Farmington, Windham and Plainfield.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Windham, CT
City
Bristol, CT
City
Tolland, CT
City
Enfield, CT
City
Hartford, CT
City
Wethersfield, CT
State
Massachusetts State
City
Newington, CT
City
West Hartford, CT
State
Connecticut State
City
East Hartford, CT
City
Plainfield, CT
City
Manchester, CT
City
Glastonbury, CT
City
Farmington, CT
City
Southington, CT
City
South Windsor, CT
County
Hartford County, CT
City
New Britain, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Massachusetts#Extreme Weather#19 12 00#Norton
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden hails 'transformative' child tax credit payments

President Biden on Thursday hailed the expanded child tax credit as a “transformative” achievement that would offer needed relief for families and made the case for Congress to further extend the payments in forthcoming legislation. In remarks from the White House, Biden said the payments would spur the largest one-year...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon: Colombians arrested in Haiti leader's killing had US training

Some of the former Colombian servicemen who have been arrested in connection with the assassination of the Haitian president had received U.S. military training, the Pentagon confirmed Thursday. “A review of our training databases indicates that a small number of the Colombian individuals detained as part of this investigation had...

Comments / 0

Community Policy