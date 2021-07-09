Special Weather Statement issued for Sheridan Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 14:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-09 17:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Sheridan Foothills SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY At 510 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 27 miles northwest of Spotted Horse, or 30 miles east of Sheridan, moving southeast at 35 mph. Dime size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Leiter and Arvada.