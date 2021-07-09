Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Johnson County, WY

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Johnson by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 17:12:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-09 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Johnson The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Johnson County in north central Wyoming * Until 600 PM MDT. * At 512 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Fort Phil Kearny Historical Site, or 13 miles north of Buffalo, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of north central Johnson County, including the following locations Buffalo Johnson County Airport and Johnson County Fairgrounds. This includes the following highways Interstate 25 between mile markers 296 and 299. Interstate 90 between mile markers 42 and 72. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Buffalo, WY
County
Johnson County, WY
Wyoming State
Wyoming Cars
State
Wyoming State
City
Riverton, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorm#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
BusinessPosted by
ABC News

Regulator sues Amazon to force recall of hazardous products

Safety regulators are suing Amazon to force it to recall hazardous products sold on its site, including flammable children’s pajamas, faulty carbon monoxide detectors and hair dryers that don’t protect users from getting electrocuted. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which filed the complaint late Wednesday, said the online shopping...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Breyer says he's undecided on Supreme Court retirement

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer told CNN in a new interview that he is undecided on retirement. The 83-year-old justice said “no” when CNN legal analyst Joan Biskupic asked if he has decided when he will retire. He also detailed two reasons that would contribute to any decision to leave...

Comments / 0

Community Policy