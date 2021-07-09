Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Johnson by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 17:12:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-09 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Johnson The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Johnson County in north central Wyoming * Until 600 PM MDT. * At 512 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Fort Phil Kearny Historical Site, or 13 miles north of Buffalo, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of north central Johnson County, including the following locations Buffalo Johnson County Airport and Johnson County Fairgrounds. This includes the following highways Interstate 25 between mile markers 296 and 299. Interstate 90 between mile markers 42 and 72. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH