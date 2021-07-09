Kabir’s Bakery
Kabir’s is a great place to stop for a snack at almost any time of day. Come here for the chicken patty, which is unlike anything else you can get in the neighborhood. The “patty” is an ample triangle of puff pastry stuffed with spicy ground chicken. We’re also fans of the milk tea, which is strong and bracingly sweet. It’s a perfect accompaniment to their green chili-studded pakoras, which are available in the afternoons and evenings. In the morning you can pick up a samosa, which on any given day might have slightly different ingredients in the filling.www.theinfatuation.com
