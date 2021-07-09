Cancel
Kabir’s Bakery

By Carlo Mantuano
The Infatuation
The Infatuation
 11 days ago
Kabir’s is a great place to stop for a snack at almost any time of day. Come here for the chicken patty, which is unlike anything else you can get in the neighborhood. The “patty” is an ample triangle of puff pastry stuffed with spicy ground chicken. We’re also fans of the milk tea, which is strong and bracingly sweet. It’s a perfect accompaniment to their green chili-studded pakoras, which are available in the afternoons and evenings. In the morning you can pick up a samosa, which on any given day might have slightly different ingredients in the filling.

Our mission is very simple: to bring you the most honest and trustworthy opinions on where to eat around the world. Our restaurant reviews and guides are all written by a small group of highly trained, highly opinionated writers and editors. They eat out a lot. More than they probably should.

Kabir
