Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

Here’s What to Shop From the Can’t-Miss Banana Republic Summer Sale

By Jordan Julian
PopSugar
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt may already be July, but that doesn't mean it's too late to get some summer shopping done. In fact, now is arguably the best time to revamp your closet, with many brands offering mid-season deals. This week, Banana Republic launched the unmissable summer sale, meaning you can get an extra 50 percent off of all sale items. We suggest taking advantage of the incredible markdowns on typically splurge-worthy items like high-quality denim and gorgeous maxi dresses you can wear to events.

www.popsugar.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Banana Republic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Shopping
Related
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Us Weekly

21 Hidden Nordstrom Sale Deals Anyone Can Shop Right Now — Cardmember or Not

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. We all know by now that the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale has officially kicked off, but not everyone can shop the deals yet. Only certain Nordstrom cardmembers can shop at the moment, while the general public has to wait until July 28, 2021. That doesn’t mean we can’t all nab some major deals right now though!
ShoppingPopSugar

Under Armour's Biannual Sale Is Here, and the Deals Are Worth Shopping

We're always looking for high-performing workout gear that can take us through our sweatiest workouts, and this summer, that takes on a whole new meaning. With temperatures rising, we're already grabbing our sweat-wicking gear on our early morning runs, so it's safe to say our gear needs to perform. Plus, cute products don't hurt either, so that's why we turn to Under Armour.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Us Weekly

This Sleek Midi Dress Is Under $40 Right Now in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Have you ever gone through your closet and realized that you don’t own enough simple dresses? We tend to shop for styles that are slightly more elevated or fun to wear, and often neglect the basics as a result. Now is officially the time to change that! We’re in the market for staple pieces, and have a few needs: They can’t look too busy, and they must flatter our figures and feel ultra-comfortable.
ShoppingEsquire

Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale Is Back. Here's What to Shop Early—or Add to Your Wish List.

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, folks. The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Have you heard of the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale? You must have. I mean, technically by the time I asked that question I'd already mentioned it twice, so the answer has to be "yes." But that doesn't mean you know why this is a "most wonderful time of the year" kind of event for avid fashion fans and utilitarian shoppers alike. So let's dig into what makes this such a big deal, briefly, before we dive into the actual items on offer (of which there are a whole lot).
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Us Weekly

Our 11 Favorite Sandal Deals in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale — Up to 44% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. In case you haven’t heard by now, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is upon Us! While it’s one of the most exciting shopping events of the year, it can be hard to know where to start. That’s why we’re here to make your life easier by providing you with all of the best deals. We’re big shoe shoppers, and there’s still plenty of summertime left to rock a fresh pair of sandals!
Shoppingpurewow.com

Yes—Bestselling Designer Pieces Are on Sale for Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale & Here's What You Should Buy

Every year we look forward to Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale—the massive discounts on beauty gadgets, the huge price drops on home decor and the endless array of discounted clothing. But one thing we really look forward to is the major discounts on designer pieces across all sections. (We're talking $150 Tory Burch crossbody bags, $60 Diptyque candles and $45 Yves Saint Laurent mascara sets.) BTW, this sale only happens once a year,﻿ so now's not the time to procrastinate. Things will sell out, so get the stuff you've had your eyes on while you can (we totally are). Here are 12 things we're buying.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
The Independent

The Next summer sale is finally here: These are the best deals to shop online, from fashion to homeware

The weather might not quite have caught up, but in the land of retail the summer sales are in full swing and arguably the most anticipated shopping bonanza of them all has arrived.We are, of course, talking about Next’s annual summer sale. Whether you need to revamp your wardrobe for the warm season, stock up on essentials for your kids or want to freshen up your home with some stylish new furniture, the event is the perfect chance to snap up a bargain.The high street stalwart holds four seasonal sales each year, during which it offers up to 70 per...
Beauty & Fashionthezoereport.com

Zara Home’s Summer Sale Is Back — Here’s What To Shop First

If you’re a Zara fan at all, you’ve probably already filled your cart with discounted clothes, shoes, and accessories from its much-anticipated sale this season. But what you may not realize is that Zara Home is also having a summer sale — and the deals on bedding, bath, and decor are just as buzz-worthy as its fashion selection. If you’ve ever shopped either, though, you know there’s no time to waste in finding the best steals.
ApparelPosted by
Us Weekly

These High-Waisted Designer Jeans Are on Sale for 40% Off — Shop Now

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below. Jeans are a staple garment that you can find at pretty much every retailer, and there’s a wide range of price points to choose from. But here’s the thing: There is truly no match for a pair of high-quality designer jeans! Even though denim tends to be casual, the right pair has the power to feel seriously luxurious.
ShoppingPosted by
The Independent

Dunelm’s summer sale has landed with bargains starting from 25p – here’s what to shop

Summertime is in full swing and many retailers are marking the season with flash sales – meaning there’s no better time to update your wardrobe or home interiors at a fraction of the cost.To give you a taster of what we’ve enjoyed so far, Zara slashed prices by 50 per cent in its summer bonanza, Sweaty Betty has knocked off an extra 20 per cent from its sale items and Nike launched its end of season event with up to 50 per cent off trainers, sportswear and more. There’s also still time to browse huge summer sales at both John...
ShoppingFood52

Anthropologie Is Having an Outdoor Sale—Here's What's in Our Carts

It’s almost like Anthropologie has seen our Pinterest boards because it’s dropped a major sale on outdoor essentials right when our spaces needed it. We’ve been spending so much more time on our porches, patios, decks, fire escapes—basically any outdoor spot we can find. And just like how we spent last year decorating and redecorating our indoor spaces, we’re planning to do the same with our outdoor spaces this year.
ShoppingPosted by
Us Weekly

5 Luxury Candle Sets in the Nordstrom Sale: Diptyque and More

When it comes to candles, going luxury can feel a little scary, but a really good candle truly can change your everyday life. Their intricate scents can practically teleport you to another world — and the iconic designs are simply made to shine as part of your home decor, even long after the wax has been burned away.

Comments / 0

Community Policy