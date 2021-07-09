Here’s What to Shop From the Can’t-Miss Banana Republic Summer Sale

The weather might not quite have caught up, but in the land of retail the summer sales are in full swing and arguably the most anticipated shopping bonanza of them all has arrived.We are, of course, talking about Next’s annual summer sale. Whether you need to revamp your wardrobe for the warm season, stock up on essentials for your kids or want to freshen up your home with some stylish new furniture, the event is the perfect chance to snap up a bargain.The high street stalwart holds four seasonal sales each year, during which it offers up to 70 per...