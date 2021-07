Governor Kristi Noem’s purge of the Department of Corrections has expanded. After suspending Corrections Secretary Mike Leidholt and State Pentitiary Warden Darin Young Tuesday evening, the Governor yesterday announced that she has fully fired Warden Young as well as his deputy Jennifer Dreiske, who has worked in Corrections since 2002. Noem has also suspended Stefany Bawek, director of the state penitentiary labor camp known as Pheasantland Industries, where inmates produce license plates, Braille books, signs, cabinets for Governor’s Houses, and other items. Pheasantland Industries responded to the pandemic last year by making gowns, masks, and face shields.