Sheridan, WY

Sheridan's Bomar earns spot on Morrison-Maierle 2021-22 Board of Directors

By From Staff Reports
Sheridan Press
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHERIDAN — Morrison-Maierle announced its 2021-22 Board of Directors Wednesday, and Sheridan's Randy Bomar is one of seven board members. Bomar is the former President of Vista West Engineering and is a five-year employee-owner serving out a three-year term. Other board members include Arian Bloomfield and Debbie Johnston of Missoula, Montana, Kurt Keith of Bozeman, Montana, and Jon Carlson, Julie Shiflett and Ryan Jones.

