Silver Elephant Mining Corp. Files Early Warning Report in Respect of Victory Nickel Inc.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 14, 2021) - Rockcliff Metals Corporation(CSE: RCLF) (OTCQB: RKCLF)("Rockcliff" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of a new NI 43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") for the sequential development of the Company's 100% owned Tower and Rail projects. The Company filed an initial PEA for the combined projects on January 25, 2021. The purpose of this new PEA is to incorporate the results of an independent desk-top study of the Tower project completed in May of this year. The study concluded that by employing a more traditional alternative mining method, the Company could potentially materially reduce pre-production capital costs at Tower thereby improving the overall economics of the project. The Company believes that this alternative mining method, with the corresponding reduction in pre-production capital requirements, can also be employed at the Rail project. The Board of Rockcliff approved the commissioning of the new PEA for Tower and Rail to confirm the positive impact of the alternative mining method on the overall economics of the combined projects.