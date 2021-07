In the last three recruiting classes, Kentucky has signed 16 football prospects from in-state. That is not slowing down in the class of 2022. Currently, the Wildcats have four in-state prospects currently pledged to play for the home state school — Kiyaunta Goodwin, Grant Bingham, Treyveon Longmire, and Jackson Smith. That is a good foundation for a class that currently includes 11 total verbal commitments. Both Goodwin and Bingham are blue-chip prospects who will be factors on the Big Blue Wall. However, the coaching staff is not done raiding the state for talent just yet.