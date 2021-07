Sephora is celebrating the Fourth of July (as well as "hot girl summer", we imagine) by offering up to 50 percent off products from some of our favorite brands that never go on sale, like Peter Thomas Roth, Fenty Beauty, Too Faced, Urban Decay, and so many more. This sale is absolutely worth checking out whether you're stocking up, replenishing empties, or taking this opportunity to try something new, and despite the weekend's fireworks, your credit card won't be seeing stars this time. Here's everything we're buying from the Sephora summer sale, going on this weekend from July 2nd through the 5th.