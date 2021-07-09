Review: 2019 Piquitos Moscato
Piquitos are little kisses, and that’s an apt description for this frizzante moscato from Valencia on the Mediterranean Coast. Bold with fruity peach and apricot notes, this low-alcohol bottling is kept on its feet thanks to a healthy level of fizz, which allows some of the more floral and slightly grassy elements to show. There’s a touch of caramel and some spice elements as the finish builds, and though they don’t always fit perfectly with the fruit bomb up front, these additional elements do add some needed complexity.www.drinkhacker.com
