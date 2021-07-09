Review: 2019 Piquitos Moscato

I’ve spent a lot of my gaming time over the last five plus years duking it out against all manner of foes using the most powerful weapon of them all… cards. And in that time, two of my favourite card-based battle games have been Faeria and Slay the Spire. With Roguebook, those worlds are colliding. Well, to be more precise, developer Abrakam has brought its Faeria universe across to the roguelike deck-builder genre and created something of a (literal) storybook take on Slay the Spire. Roguebook doesn’t quite reach the same dizzying gameplay heights as that game, but it has a lot to offer, from its clever dual hero battle system and gorgeous presentation, through to its puzzle-like overworlds that are built around the premise that you’re trapped within Faeria’s lore book.