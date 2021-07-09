Cancel
Mississippi Peanuts: Disease Management Considerations – Podcast

By From Mississippi State University Extension
agfax.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrendan Zurweller sits down in the Crop Doctors’ Podcast studio in Stoneville to talk about disease management in peanut. Topics include identification of southern blight, Rhizoctonia limb rot, and early leaf spot as well as scouting, management, and fungicide application timing for economic diseases in Mississippi peanut.

