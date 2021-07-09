‘The Witcher’ Season 2 Premiere Date & First Look: What’s Next for Geralt & Ciri? (VIDEO)

The Witcher will return to Netflix with new episodes just in time for Christmas. On July 9, the first-ever WitcherCon took place with the special streaming event bringing new updates for the Netflix series as well as the video games by CD Projekt Red. One of the biggest announcements to come out of the event is the official release date for the show's highly anticipated second season, as it's been revealed that season 2 will hit Netflix on Dec. 17, 2021. A new official poster from Netflix also brandishes the date.