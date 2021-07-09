NewsNet Daily Digest - July 9, 2021

Tucson NewsNet Daily Digest - A Service of the City of Tucson

TUCSON PARKS AND RECREATION TO BEGIN REGISTRATION FOR KIDCO AFTERSHCOOL - Tucson Parks and Recreation's KIDCO Afterschool program will resume for the 2021-22 school year. Programming will be available from the time of school dismissal until 6 p.m. on all in-person learning days (excluding City holidays). Registration begins on July 17, at 6 a.m. for City-residents and 11 a.m. for non-City residents. Register online at EZEEreg.com or by calling Registration Services at (520) 791-4877. The Discount Program is available to city residents who qualify. Those who are interested can call that same number to schedule an appointment to apply. Any discounts must be applied prior to registration.

REID PARK AND REID PARK ZOO MEETING: WATCH LIVE - Tomorrow, July 10, from 10 a.m. - noon, the City will host a meeting with the group known as the Core Stakeholder Group, in-person and over Zoom, regarding the Reid Park Zoo expansion into Gene C. Reid Park. This meeting will be to discuss the planned expansion layout and how it meets the considerations and direction expressed by Mayor and Council as well as the timeline for the launch of the Gene C. Reid Park Master Plan engagement process and the public's participation. The meeting will be broadcast live on the City of Tucson YouTube channel and via the Gene C. Reid Park and Reid Park Zoo Community Conversation webpage.

CITY OF TUCSON RECIEVES "TOWN OF THE YEAR" AWARD FROM AZ CHAPTER OF FORTY & EIGHT SOCIETY - The City of Tucson will be recognized as the 2021 "Town of the Year" by the Arizona Chapter of the Forty & Eight Society of the American Legion. The City will receive this award on Saturday, July 10, at American Legion Post 36, 5845 East 22nd Street, as part of their state convention being held in Tucson. The purpose of this award is to recognize and honor a city or town that has and/or is doing significant work for their veterans. Mayor Regina Romero, upon hearing of this recognition stated, "Thank you to the Arizona Chapter of the Forty & Eight Veterans Society for recognizing the City of Tucson as the "Town of the Year" and for their work to support Tucson veterans and their families. I also want to thank Council Member Fimbres for putting this nomination forward. We are deeply appreciative of the service and support of our veterans and all that they give back to the Tucson community." Ward 5 Council Member Fimbres said, "As a retired Veteran of the U.S. Army, I am honored and very humbled that our City is being recognized with this honor for our work. I want to thank the Mayor and Council, who has three Veterans sitting on it, for their support of Veterans in our community." The Forty & Eight was formed in 1920 by American Legionnaires as an honor society and from its earliest days it has been committed to charitable aims. Their purpose is to uphold and defend the Constitution of the United States, to promote the well-being of veterans, their widows, widowers and orphans, and to actively participate in selected charitable endeavors. Tucson’s nomination will be forwarded to the national organization for consideration.

FREE PIMA SMARTSCAPE COURSE FOR LANDSCAPE PROFESSIONALS BEGINS IN AUGUST - Smartscape helps landscape and irrigation professionals and the companies they work for move ahead of the competition, while staying up to date on the latest industry trends, research, and best practices. This 20-hour course prepares landscape professionals to plan, create and maintain water-efficient landscapes. Zoom classes run August 3 to September 2, on Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 3:00 – 6:00p.m. Funding for Smartscape is provided by the Tucson Water Conservation Program.

OPERATION SPLASH UNDERWAY - With the monsoon underway, crews from the City of Tucson Department of Transportation and Mobility (DTM) Streets Maintenance Division have barricades ready at hundreds of dip crossings throughout the city. Protecting the public on city streets during Tucson’s summer thunderstorm season is the objective of the Operation Splash campaign. DTM staff is on call 24 hours a day, seven days a week, through mid-September. As washes flood, crews will close roadways at dip crossings and washes using more than 500 barricades near the crossings. DTM is also assisting residents concerned with flooding by offering free, self-serve sandbags in the east parking lot of Hi Corbett Field, 700 S. Randolph Way, at Reid Park. This location is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Please bring your own shovel. There is a 10-bag limit per vehicle. Since 2016, DTM has distributed approximately 115,000 sandbags.

NEWSNET ANNUAL SUMMER HIATUS - NewsNet will be taking one week off for its annual summer hiatus. We will be back in your inboxes beginning July 19. Thanks for subscribing!