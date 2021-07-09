Cancel
Fort Worth, TX

HomeGoods Signs 1-Million-Square-Foot Lease for a Fort Worth Distribution Center

By Fort Worth Inc. Staff
fortworthinc.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClarion Partners and a Crow Holdings Capital-advised real estate fund have signed a roughly 1 million-square-foot lease with HomeGoods in South Fort Worth, for a build-to-suit facility that will serve as regional distribution hub for HomeGoods and its Homesense subsidiary, Commercial Property Executive reported. The build-to-suit agreement spans 20 years.

fortworthinc.com

