Virginia Tech: Four-Star Running Back Ramon Brown Commits to Hokies

Cover picture for the articleBLACKSBURG, VA – OCTOBER 12: Running back Deshawn McClease #33 of the Virginia Tech Hokies carries the ball against the Rhode Island Rams in the second half at Lane Stadium on October 12, 2019 in Blacksburg, Virginia. (Photo by Michael Shroyer/Getty Images)It was decision day for five programs and their fans as they awaited the school of choice from four-star running back Ramon Brown from Midlothian, Virginia. The final five schools that were in the sweepstakes for Brown were the Penn State Nittany Lions, South Carolina Gamecocks, Maryland Terrapins, the West Virginia Mountaineers, and the Virginia Tech Hokies. In the end, Brown announced his decision in a special reveal to stay home in the state of Virginia and commit to the Hokies.

