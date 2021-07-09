Virginia Tech: Four-Star Running Back Ramon Brown Commits to Hokies

I think LSU’s biggest strength in 2021 will be along the defensive line. Coach Ed Orgeron agreed that the front unit has a lot of talent to utilize this upcoming season. “I would agree with you on that from a talent and depth standpoint the defensive line is where we have the ability to rotate people and not miss a beat,” Orgeron said. “With Andre Anthony, Ali Gaye, BJ Ojulari along with Glen Logan and Neil Farrell, who could also play inside, it is a group loaded with talent and experience. We have some flexibility with some of those players and we will move them around.”