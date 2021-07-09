Catharpin’s new playground, costing nearly a quarter-million dollars, opens
It’s been 20 years in the making, but Catharpin Regional Park in Gainesville is being made into a community destination. Recently, the county cut the ribbon on a new playground at the park, which includes playground equipment for those ages 2 to 12, four shaded searing areas, and a new picnic table. Some of the highlights of the new playset include built-in musical instruments and a spinning wave seat.potomaclocal.com
