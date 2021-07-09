Teens with pets learn to build healthy relationships
Teenagers, like us, live in an imperfect world where people judge each other on looks, popularity, money, etc. It is a world where people are not always treated fairly. Even when adolescents are not being criticized by the adults in their sphere, they are often aware of being judgmentally sized-up by their peers. But as we have seen, animals do not care about any of those things. They love us unconditionally. Pets provide those things that appear to be tailor-made for the stress of normal adolescent development.www.redbluffdailynews.com
Comments / 0