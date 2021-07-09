Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Omigod You Guys, Legally Blonde Almost Had Some Wild Alternate Endings

By Sarah El-Mahmoud
Posted by 
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This upcoming week marks the 20th anniversary of a hot pink classic, Legally Blonde. The movie starring Reese Witherspoon is incredibly quotable, empowering and continues to be a ton of fun to revisit two decades later. At the end of it, Elle Woods memorably addresses Harvard’s graduating class as “Perfect Day” takes us into the credits. The graduation sequence was not the original plan for the final moments of the 2001 comedy. Brace yourself to bend and snap at these unexpected alternate endings.

www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

Saint Louis, MO
28K+
Followers
23K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

CINEMABLEND is the go-to-source for today's information and updates on new movies, tv shows, and celebrity news. Visit now to see what's new!

 https://www.cinemablend.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alanna Ubach
Person
Selma Blair
Person
Reese Witherspoon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legally Blonde#Alternate Endings#Harvard#Warner
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Netflix
Related
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Reese Witherspoon puts her endless legs on display in plunging LBD

Reese Witherspoon looks incredible in everything she wears – but her latest glamorous outfit is one of our favorites! The star took to Instagram on Monday to share a snapshot showing her posing in a director's chair in a plunging LBD. The figure-hugging dress certainly made the most of Reese's...
Celebritiespurewow.com

10 Super Surprising Facts About Reese Witherspoon

Over the span of her three-decade career, our favorite Southern belle, Reese Witherspoon, has won us over with her onscreen portrayals of complex women, from the fabulous Elle Woods to the morally ambiguous Elena Richardson. But as much as we enjoy seeing the 45-year-old star transform on screen, we confess, there's quite a bit that we didn't know about Witherspoon﻿ until very recently. For instance, did you know that she kept 60 outfits that she wore as Elle Woods in Legally Blonde? Or that she turned down a chance to reappear on Friends? If you think that's surprising, keep reading for even more little-known Reese Witherspoon facts.
Celebritiescountryliving.com

Fans Are Bombarding Reese Witherspoon’s Page After Dakota Fanning Nails 'Sweet Home Alabama' Prompt

In 2002, Reese Witherspoon gave the world an enduring gift of hopeless romantic love with her performance as Melanie Carmichael in Sweet Home Alabama. Now, nearly 20 years later, the film remains one of the most beloved rom-coms of all time. So much so that when Reese Witherspoon took to her Instagram with the ultimate Throwback Thursday post on Thursday, July 8, fans were quick to swarm her feed.
MoviesABC News

Jennifer Coolidge talks 'Legally Blonde' turning 20, teases 3rd film

Jennifer Coolidge has a lot to say about the 20th anniversary of "Legally Blonde," which occurs on July 13. The "American Pie" actress, who played the lovable and hilarious Paulette Bonafonté, had some thoughts on how the 2001 movie should celebrate its milestone. "I'm curious if there will be fireworks,"...
EntertainmentSFGate

The Secret History of the 'WORST Legally Blonde Musical Production EVER'

The video starts with an enthusiastic preteen girl stampeding onstage in a jewel-toned V-neck to an infectious pop beat, inexplicably holding a jumbo-sized pencil. “Dear Elle, he’s a lucky guy/I’m like gonna cry/I’ve got tears coming out of my nose,” she belts off-key, before she’s immediately followed by a bevy of other preteen and teenage girls, also clad in jewel-toned T-shirts, all grabbing the comically oversized pencil, belting out the lyrics of Legally Blonde: The Musical‘s opening number, “Omigod You Guys,” with varying degrees of volume, pitch, and enthusiasm. After stumbling through what exists of the choreography — mostly, walking around in circles and forming a row — a girl wearing a blonde wig and a bright pink cardigan struts out, playing Elle Woods, the character originated by Reese Witherspoon.
MoviesVice

It’s official: Legally Blonde originally had a queer ending

Noughties feminist comedy Legally Blonde (2001) may just be a perfect movie. On top of it being an aggressively stylish, endlessly quotable cinematic classic, the film’s exploration of internalised misogyny, self-empowerment, and the Madonna-whore dichotomy — not to mention its prescient pro-bimbo legacy — really holds up. But as we have now learned, almost 20 years after the film’s initial release, everyone’s favourite Reese Witherspoon outing could have had the perfect ending: an extremely gay one.
Moviestalesbuzz.com

‘Legally Blonde’ cast secrets 20 years after iconic film

Has it really been 20 years since Elle Woods got into Harvard, won her first case and started the bend-and-snap trend?. “Legally Blonde” premiered on July 13, 2001, and instantly became a hit, dubbed a feminist masterpiece and cemented Reese Witherspoon and other cast members as A-list celebrities. The confident...
Moviesruralradio.com

‘Legally Blonde’ turns 20: Five Fascinating Facts

20 years ago today, the beloved comedy Legally Blonde hit theaters, with Reese Witherspoon winning over audiences as Elle Woods, a sorority girl seeking to overcome stereotypes while earning a law degree. In honor of the film’s big 2-0, here are five fascinating facts about the film:. The film is...
New York City, NYPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Elle and Vivian Maybe Ended Up Together in Original Ending of ‘Legally Blonde’

Legally Blonde almost had an ending that paired off former enemies Elle Woods and Vivian Kensington, showing them together on a Hawaiian beach holding hands. Speaking to The New York Times, actor Jessica Cauffiel, who played Elle’s friend Margot, said, “The first ending was Elle and Vivian in Hawaii in beach chairs, drinking margaritas and holding hands. The insinuation was either they were best friends or they had gotten together romantically… I’ve been waiting for somebody to leak that for 20 years.” Another ending, according to Cauffiel, featured a musical number on the steps of the courthouse where Elle won her famous legal victory with a line of questioning on perm maintenance.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Elle Woods Has Shaped Fashion for 20 Years

If the color pink had a written history, Legally Blonde is entitled to a chapter. The movie premiered 20 years ago today, with the color as its visual north star—from Elle Woods’s sparkling pink bikini she wore for her Harvard “admissions essay” to her killer bubblegum dress she wore to court. “You can’t talk about pink without talking about Legally Blonde at this point. You can’t,” says the film’s costume designer Sophia De Rakoff. With the omniscience of hindsight, calling Legally Blonde a piece of fashion iconography is easy and obvious. But it wasn’t obvious two decades ago. In fact, for a moment, De Rakoff almost didn’t go with pink.
Beauty & Fashionwkml.com

Reese Witherspoon Shares Rare Set Photos From ‘Legally Blonde’

It’s been 20 years since Reese Witherspoon graced us with her hard-working determination to overcome blonde stereotypes in becoming a Harvard-grad lawyer. Her Legally Blonde character, Elle Woods, was a sorority girl who wanted to win back her pretentious ex-boyfriend by getting a Juris Doctor degree at Harvard Law School. Her iconic character ends up triumphing as a successful lawyer through strong self-confidence and fashion expertise.
MoviesPosted by
The Press

Paul Bettany was nearly Emmett in Legally Blonde

Paul Bettany almost played Emmett in 'Legally Blonde'. The romantic-comedy franchise's casting director Joseph Middleton has revealed Luke Wilson ended up landing the role of Reese Witherspoon's alter ego Elle Woods' love interest over the London-born 'WandaVision' star because the latter is "British, and they felt like it needed to be a real American.”
MoviesLockhaven Express

‘Legally Blonde’ is a pop culture classic

In honor of its 20th anniversary, I thought it only fitting I review “Legally Blonde.”. The movie was released on July 13, 2001 by MGM and stars Reese Witherspoon as Elle Woods, a southern California sorority girl who takes Harvard Law School by storm in an effort to prove she’s more than just some ditsy blonde.
RetailGrazia

15 Life Lessons We Learned From Legally Blonde

The noughties were a period of movie magic, and as any millennial can attest, a perfect Sunday evening is round off with a typically '00s sappy rom-com to restore out faith in love. One of our all-time faves? 2001 comedy, Legally Blonde, starring a sublime Reese Witherspoon as Elle Woods, a young woman who finds inner power while pursuing romance with a dastardly ex.

Comments / 0

Community Policy