Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Credit Suisse carves out counterparty risk role after Archegos blow-up

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0loocm_0asXnkrt00
Switzerland's national flag flies below a logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse at its headquarters at the Paradeplatz square in Zurich, July 31, 2019. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo/File Photo

ZURICH, July 9 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) has carved out a new role to tackle the risks it takes in lending to investment banking clients and in other customer relationships sensitive to market moves, the bank told employees on Friday.

The Swiss bank has appointed Amélie Perrier as Head of Counterparty Market Risk, it said in an internal memo seen by Reuters.

The appointment, first reported by the Wall Street Journal, comes as the bank overhauls its risk and compliance functions following a multi-billion dollar loss from the unwinding of trading positions related to family office Archegos.

"In her new role, Amélie will focus on improving the way we measure risk for counterparties by leveraging the subject matter expertise of market risk managers, along with the techniques and infrastructure used for market risk analysis," the bank said in the memo.

"She will partner closely with the Counterparty Credit Risk team within the Investment Bank to further progress how we assess the risk of our counterparties allowing for enhanced credit decision making," it said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

146K+
Followers
177K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Credit Risk#Counterparty Risk#Zurich#Swiss#The Wall Street Journal#The Investment Bank
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Credit Suisse
News Break
Economy
Related
BusinessTelegraph

Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan and KPMG staff told to wear masks in the office

Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan and KPMG have all told staff to wear face masks when they return to the office on Monday. However, Aviva has made masks "optional" for staff in its offices in England and workers will still be required to get a negative Covid test before returning. Masks remain still mandatory in the insurer's Scottish offices.
MarketsForbes

Credit Suisse To Pay Additional $750 Million In Greensill Crisis

Credit Suisse stock (NYSE: CS) has lost 21% YTD, and at its current price of $10 per share, it is trading 15% below its fair value of $12 – Trefis’ estimate for Credit Suisse’ valuation. The bank has faced several challenges this year including the collapse of Greensill Capital in March – a supply-chain finance business, with which the bank has several ties including $10 billion worth of funds. In a recent development, the firm has agreed to pay out an additional $750 million to investors in its Greensill-linked supply chain finance funds, taking the total amount it has so far paid out to investors in the liquidation proceeds to $5.6 billion.
BusinessTechCrunch

Credit Suisse leads $20M Series A in data extraction startup Daloopa

When company co-founder and CEO Thomas Li worked as a hedge fund analyst, he often performed repetitive data extraction in order to gather insights for analysis and forecasts. In fact, he found lawyers and similar financial professionals at financial institutions were spending about a third of their time on those same tasks, while also manually entering everything into spreadsheets.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Credit Suisse Says Floriana Scarlato To Leave With Immediate Effect

(RTTNews) - Swiss lender Credit Suisse (CS) announced Monday that Floriana Scarlato has decided to leave the company with immediate effect to pursue a new challenge outside the bank. She will step down from her role as Head of Compliance Swiss Universal Bank or SUB, as a member of the...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Scandal-stricken Credit Suisse continues shake-up

ZURICH, July 12 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) announced the departure of its Swiss chief compliance officer on Monday as recently appointed Chairman Antonio Horta-Osorio shakes up the bank in the wake of a series of costly blunders. The bank was forced to wind down $10 billion in funds linked...
BusinessCNBC

Credit Suisse's Swiss compliance officer Scarlato leaving

The chief compliance officer at Credit Suisse's domestic unit is quitting with immediate effect after just 4 1/2 months in the post, the Zurich-based bank said on Monday. New Credit Suisse Chairman Antonio Horta-Osorio, who took over two months ago, is reconfiguring the lender's strategy following repeated crises. Floriana Scarlato,...
Economy101 WIXX

Credit Suisse promotes Hu to China chief executive

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Credit Suisse has appointed Janice Hu to become its China chief executive, according to a statement from the bank on Friday. Hu will replace Zhenyi Tang who has taken a job out of financial services, the bank said, without identifying where he was going. Tang was...
StocksShareCast

Credit Suisse 'strategically positive' on global equities

Credit Suisse has said it remains generally positive on global equities, despite some areas of concern. In a note detailing its global equity strategy published on Tuesday, the Swiss bank acknowledged there were “some areas of worry” but said that overall it remained “strategically positive”. It added: “The aggregate tactical...
EconomyAmerican Banker

Credit Suisse teams up with JPMorgan for sustainable food fund

Credit Suisse Group and JPMorgan Chase’s asset and wealth management business are working together to develop a new investment strategy focused on sustainable nutrition. The fund will invest in public companies that “address the ties between nutrition, health, biodiversity and climate, with a particular focus on nutrition’s societal and environmental aspects,” Credit Suisse said in a statement on Tuesday. The banks plan to launch the fund by the end of the year, according to a Credit Suisse spokesman who said financial details for the joint venture were not currently available.
Worldkitco.com

Qatar fund's stake in Credit Suisse rises to 6% due to convertibles

DUBAI/LONDON (Reuters) - Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) has raised its stake in Credit Suisse to 6%, in a move seen as underlining its long-term commitment to the troubled lender. The stake, higher than earlier estimated, follows QIA subscribing to two convertible notes, which will be converted into shares later this...
Businessfinextra.com

Credit Suisse appoints chief tech and ops officer

Swiss banking firm Credit Suisse has named former Goldman Sachs tech exec as chief technology and operations officer. She replaces current COO James Walker who is taking up a new position in the US. Hannaford, who will assume the role from January 1, will be based in Zurich, reporting to...
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

Credit Suisse, Klara Team On B2B Open Banking

Credit Suisse will be working with Klara on new open banking options, according to a Friday (July 2) press release. Both companies have been working on creating solutions and adding value for their corporate clients, including exchanging payment information automatically as well as online credit applications. With the partnership, the...
Businesstheedgemarkets.com

Credit Suisse hires new tech chief amid board flux

(July 5): Credit Suisse Group AG named Joanne Hannaford as its new chief technology and operations officer and appointed her to the bank’s executive board, marking new Chairman Antonio Horta-Osorio’s first major hire at the embattled lender. Hannaford’s appointment is effective Jan. 1, when current COO James Walker will step...
Marketsinvesting.com

Credit Suisse Stick to Their Hold Rating for US Bancorp

Credit Suisse (SIX:CSGN) analyst Susan Roth Katzke maintained a Hold rating on US Bancorp (NYSE:USB) on Friday, setting a price target of $58, which is approximately 1.39% below the present share price of $58.82. Roth Katzke expects US Bancorp to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.00 for the third...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

RBC CEO David McKay hints at hybrid work model

July 14 (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Canada, the country’s largest lender, is exploring a flexible and hybrid work arrangement to bring its employees back to the office. The bank will test various models over the next few months and make adjustments to its plans accordingly, Chief Executive Officer David McKay said in a post on LinkedIn on Wednesday. (bit.ly/3eiAdjo)

Comments / 0

Community Policy