Last Chance to Order Military Monument Tribute Bricks! Deadline to order is August 15

The deadline to order Military Monument Tribute Bricks is now August 15, 2021, with installation around the monument to be completed by Veterans Day 2021. On January 18, 2020, a Military Service Monument at the Chino Hills Community Center was unveiled honoring the courage, sacrifice, and commitment of the men and women who have served, or currently serve, in the United States Armed Forces in times of peace and war. The Veterans Group of the Chino Hills 55+ Club launched a program to sell tribute bricks to raise funds to build the monument. These bricks are placed around the base of the monument and inscribed with the names of honored family members and friends. Tribute bricks installed at the monument provide a way for residents to express their thanks to all who served, or currently serve, in the United States Armed Forces.