Jack Leiter to Boston Red Sox in 2021 MLB Draft? Baseball America’s mock 6.0 has righty projected to go No. 4

By Christopher Smith
MassLive.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Baseball America’s 6.0 mock draft has Vanderbilt ace Jack Leiter projected to go No. 4 overall to the Boston Red Sox. The 2021 MLB Draft starts Sunday. Leiter, the son of former MLB pitcher Al Leiter, went 11-4 with a 2.13 ERA (110 innings, 26 earned runs) in 18 starts for Vandy this year. He struck out 179 and walked 45. Opponents batted just .129 against him.

