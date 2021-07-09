Jack Leiter to Boston Red Sox in 2021 MLB Draft? Baseball America’s mock 6.0 has righty projected to go No. 4
Baseball America’s 6.0 mock draft has Vanderbilt ace Jack Leiter projected to go No. 4 overall to the Boston Red Sox. The 2021 MLB Draft starts Sunday. Leiter, the son of former MLB pitcher Al Leiter, went 11-4 with a 2.13 ERA (110 innings, 26 earned runs) in 18 starts for Vandy this year. He struck out 179 and walked 45. Opponents batted just .129 against him.www.masslive.com
