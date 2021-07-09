Jack Leiter to Boston Red Sox in 2021 MLB Draft? Baseball America’s mock 6.0 has righty projected to go No. 4

We are now under a week to go until we get to this year’s MLB Draft, and the Red Sox are picking as high as they have in a half-century. With the fourth overall selection, the team has a chance to add real, premium talent to their farm system in a way that is just not common for them in their franchise’s history. With that in mind, in the six days leading up to the draft we are going to take a look at what seems to be a near-consensus on the top six players for the Red Sox to consider with their first pick. We start today with perhaps the biggest name in the class: Jack Leiter.