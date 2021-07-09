Cancel
Real Estate

Lumber demand drives Georgia home prices higher

By Nyamekye Daniel
The Center Square
 6 days ago
(The Center Square) – A spike in lumber prices has compounded the state's housing crisis, Georgia housing advocates said. The price of lumber increased by 300% this spring compared with the same time last year, reports show. The building material reached an all-time high of $1,515 per thousand board feet on May 28.

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/
Industrympamag.com

Are lumber prices finally going back to normal?

Lumber prices have continued to trend downward as demand for the hot commodity cools after a record-breaking rally. Lumber futures for September were at $712.90 per thousand board feet, falling 5.6% after closing Monday on the CME. That descent has brought prices down 0.6% for the year, erasing all gains seen in 2021.
Industrytherealdeal.com

Home builders won’t pass falling lumber costs on to buyers

After a record surge, lumber prices have begun falling, but home buyers aren’t likely to reap the benefits anytime soon. The price for two-by-fours in May was more than double the previous record, but have slipped since, and lumber futures have plunged by two-thirds, according to the Wall Street Journal.
Businessrealtor.com

Lumber Prices Are Way Down—But Don’t Expect New Houses to Cost Less

After rising to shockingly expensive levels this spring, lumber prices have fallen so far that they are starting to look cheap to some buyers. Prices for two-by-fours surged in May to more than twice their previous record, set three years ago when there were about 15% fewer homes being built. But wood prices have since plunged back to levels resembling those before lockdowns cut supplies short and boosted demand.
CNN

Many homebuyers are dropping out of the market

Many buyers are dropping out of the market and opting not to buy now. Faced with all cash offers they can't match and a feeding frenzy on each house they visit, they are putting their home search on ice and reevaluating their home buying options.
Real Estatempamag.com

How falling lumber prices impact US home buyers

Lumber prices have continued to nosedive, falling for the eighth consecutive week after hitting their peak in May. Markets Insider data showed prices of lumber dropping about 5% week-over-week on July 02, 2021, trading at $741 per thousand board feet (mbf). Monthly figures, however, revealed a much larger descent at 45%, the worst monthly drop on record dating back to 1978.
Maricopa, AZEast Valley Tribune

Sellers’ market may be souring, but buyers won’t celebrate

After months of riding the wave of low inventory, big demand and quick turnovers, sellers may be headed for a rude awakening, according the Cromford Report, which closely tracks the housing market in Maricopa and Pinal counties. It noted that more homes are coming on the market and that its...
Real Estaterealtybiznews.com

June 2021 Signals Indicate Housing Market Easing

Buying a home right now is probably not the best idea. Five thousand real estate agents just clicked off of their web browsers, I know, but 64% of potential home buyers agree with me. Fannie Mae’s Home Purchase Sentiment Index for June reveals the big “turn off” this housing bubble has caused. The best move may be to wait a while until the housing market levels off or cools.
Glynn County, GAcoastalillustrated.com

High demand, low mortgage rates drive housing market

The lack inventory houses on the market in the Golden Isles has made real estate a hot commodity. “Houses are staying on the market as short as two to three days,” said Realtor Angie Aimar, associate broker with Compass360 Realty. There is no specific area of the Golden Isles where...
Utah StateKSLTV

Utah Home Prices Climb $105k In One Year To New Record High

Lehi, Utah – The median home sales price in Utah hit a new record high of $450,000 last month, according to the Utah Association of Realtors, marking the 111 consecutive month of home price increases in the state. The association’s June real estate report indicates that the median price for...
Real EstateBusiness Insider

Wait until 2022 to buy a house, economists say

Prospective homebuyers will face low supply and high prices for at least another year. The US doesn't have enough homes to meet demand, and builders are struggling to keep up. Economists see price growth cooling in 2022, but only if construction picks up and demand holds steady. America is still...
BusinessMortgageNewsDaily.com

Home Prices May be "Exhausting" Buyers

The rapid run up in house prices may be starting to exhaust potential homebuyers according to the quarterly forecast from Freddie Mac's Economic and Housing Research (EHR) Group. The economists say recent indications are of softening demand in home purchase mortgage applications, and the pace of sales, while still elevated from before the pandemic, have cooled since the first of the year and have been slowing for the last four months. Accordingly, the EHR Group is forecasting home sales will decline to 6.9 million from seasonally adjusted rates of 7.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 and 7.2 million in Q1 of 2021.
Real Estateeyeonhousing.org

Led by OSB, Lumber Products are Now Adding $30K to House Price, $92 to Rent

According to NAHB’s latest estimates, changes in prices for softwood lumber products that occurred between April 17, 2020 and July 08, 2021 are enough to add $29,833 to the price of an average new single-family home, and $9,990 to the market value of an average new multifamily home. The increase in multifamily value, in turn, translates to households paying $92 a month more to rent the new apartment.
Businessprobuilder.com

How Does Inflation Affect the Housing Market?

The Bureau of Labor Statistics' monthly consumer price index found the cost of shelter increased 0.5% from May to June and up 2.6% compared to last year. But other reports, such as the Case-Shiller Home Price Index for April, shows home prices have increased 14.6% during the past 12 months. And the 2.6% increase in shelter costs results mainly from the price of hotel and motel stays, explains Market Watch. The consumer price index does not even consider housing units as part of the shelter category. Instead, it’s viewed as an investment and not a consumption item.
Real EstateMiami Herald

US home sales stall as buyer stampede leaves scant inventory

In the most competitive housing market in U.S. history, sales are beginning to stall. Home transactions fell 1.2% in June from May, the largest drop for the month in records going back to 2012, according to seasonally adjusted data from Redfin Corp. The inventory reached an all-time low, with buyers scooping up properties in 14 days, the fastest pace ever.
California Statecitizensjournal.us

California Has The 2nd Most Expensive Real Estate In The U.S.

New data from the Case-Shiller Index reveals that the housing market is rising at a rate that hasn’t been seen in decades. While the year-over-year change in home prices hit a historic high in 2005, that housing boom was tame compared to 2021 when considering the speed at which prices have risen in the past year. Home prices have been rising for over a decade; however, prices have been skyrocketing at near-record rates—13.2% in March 2021. Fueling the blazing housing market has been five main factors, according to a January 2021 analysis from Harvard University’s Joint Center for Housing Studies. These include a prolonged housing production shortfall since 2008; record-low mortgage rates; fewer homes for sale due to stay-at-home orders and pandemic concerns; a shift in family spending away from travel and entertainment toward housing; and an acceleration of second home purchase. These factors combined to spur housing price increases felt on national, state, and local levels.

