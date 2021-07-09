The 15 Best Blooms for a Cut-Flower Garden (So You Can Create Your Own Bouquets at Home)

Everything was going so well in your garden…until your uninvited guests showed up and ate everything. While you wouldn’t mind if the deer and rabbits just came to admire your flowers, it’s not so nice when they make your backyard an all-you-can-eat buffet. If you’re not sure who’s to blame, deer have no upper incisors, so plants will have torn, ragged edges; also, they feed from ground up to about 6 feet high. Meanwhile, bunnies leave round droppings and chew off plants at a clean, sharp angle up to about 18 inches from ground level.