A Posthumous Track Produced by Pierce Fulton Has Been Released: Listen

By Niko Sani
edm.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter receiving approval from the family of late dance music artist Pierce Fulton, yehno has unveiled a posthumous release, a remix of the Montreal producer's track "We Can." While the original version of "We Can" relies on subtle, organic sounds and a brisk house arrangement, Fulton took a different approach. He dialed the tempo back in his dreamy rendition, repurposing the arrangement with smooth breakbeat rhythms and punchy drums.

