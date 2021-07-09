A Posthumous Track Produced by Pierce Fulton Has Been Released: Listen

Producing, composing, and singing on his own track, French Original flexes his innate dexterity as an artist in each new release. Frequently inspired by the happenings in his friends lives, “Only For A Night” is the mellifluous tale of two lovers separated by distance, an all too common occurrence brought about by the last year of lockdowns. An immaculate showcase of larger-than-life guitar-driven instrumentation as well as a captivating vocal performance, “Only For A Night” is the pristine intersection of French Original's multitude of talents. Holding no bit of his genius back, French Original combines the best of lush, radio-ready pop and flawless electronic production in “Only For A Night,” a true marker that everything this producer touches turns to gold.