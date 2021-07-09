Traffic Alert: Overnight SH 183 Closures in Irving July 13-17

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will implement the following nightly closures on State Highway (SH) 183, beginning Tuesday, July 13. These closures are weather permitting and subject to change.

10 P.M. to 5 A.m., July 13-17

Eastbound SH 183: Full closure of all main and express lanes from Maryland Drive to Regal Ridge Parkway. View detour map.

The work is part of the $301 million Irving Interchange project that will reconstruct the interchanges at SH 183, SH 114, Loop 12 and Spur 482. The project is anticipated to be completed in mid-2023.