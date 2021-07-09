Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Traffic Alert: Overnight SH 183 Closures in Irving July 13-17

Posted by 
Irving, Texas
Irving, Texas
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=263sv3_0asXm8V100

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will implement the following nightly closures on State Highway (SH) 183, beginning Tuesday, July 13. These closures are weather permitting and subject to change.

10 P.M. to 5 A.m., July 13-17

Eastbound SH 183: Full closure of all main and express lanes from Maryland Drive to Regal Ridge Parkway. View detour map.

The work is part of the $301 million Irving Interchange project that will reconstruct the interchanges at SH 183, SH 114, Loop 12 and Spur 482. The project is anticipated to be completed in mid-2023.

Comments / 0

Irving, Texas

Irving, Texas

17
Followers
459
Post
680
Views
ABOUT

Irving includes the Las Colinas community, one of the first master-planned developments in the United States and once the largest mixed-use development in the Southwest with a land area of more than 12,000 acres (4,856 ha). Las Colinas is home to the Mustangs at Las Colinas, which is the largest equine sculpture in the world, as well as many Fortune 500 companies, such as ExxonMobil, Kimberly-Clark and Fluor Corporation. In April 2019, the Westin Irving Convention Center Hotel opened, signalling the completion of the city's special entertainment district that includes the Irving Convention Center at Las Colinas and the Toyota Music Factory.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Highway Lrb#Sh 183#Sh 114#Spur 482
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
Related
Trafficmodot.org

Traffic Alert: Pavement work will cause lane closures along Route 210

CLAY COUNTY – The Missouri Department of Transportation will close all lanes of westbound Route 210 between Great Midwest Drive and I-435 from 7:00 pm, Wednesday, July 7 and continue until 6:30 am, Thursday, July 8 for pavement repair work. All work is weather dependent. Motorists are reminded to slow...
TrafficAugusta Free Press

Lynchburg District Traffic Alert: July 19-23

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Highway work requiring road/lane/structure closures planned in the Lynchburg District. Work may be delayed/canceled due to weather or other issues. Items in italics contain new/updated information. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org. District-wide activities:. Crews will perform various construction/maintenance activities...
Trafficbigislandthieves.com

Kīlauea Avenue Road Closure on Tuesday, July 13

The Department of Public Works will be closing parts of Kīlauea Avenue between. Mohoʻuli Street and ʻAupuni Street for gas line work on Tuesday, July 13, from. Please detour on Kinoʻole Street for this duration. The Department of Public Works would like to thank the community in advance. for their...
Traffickauainownews.com

Kaua‘i Weekly Lane Closures: July 17-23

KAPA‘A (24/7, WEEKEND/WEEKLY WORK) Right side shoulder closure of Kūhiō Highway (Route 56) in the southbound direction between mile markers 5.7 and 6.6, Kūhiō Highway and Kapa‘a Bypass, on Sunday, July 18, through Friday, July 23, 24-hours a day, for lane and shoulder work. Shoulder closed with barricades and existing lanes are realigned and narrowed to 10 ft. each.
Maryland StateWTOP

Car crash on US 50 kills 1, traffic jammed over two hours

A single car crash killed one person and temporarily closed off traffic on both directions of U.S. Route 50 in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, Tuesday night. The crash happened around 9:15 p.m. Maryland State Police said their preliminary investigation indicates a red Nissan drove off the road near the Interstate 97 exit ramp in Annapolis.
TrafficThe Independent

Car crashes off highway and flies through air in shocking dashcam video

Dramatic dashcam footage shows the moment a car comes flying off an overpass in California, followed by a trail of smoke. It smashes into the road, flips over several times and lands upside down. Passengers in the vehicle witnessing the scene can be heard screaming and then calling 911. “It...
Trenton, MOkttn.com

17th Street Bridge in Trenton opens to traffic after 13 month closure

The city of Trenton announced that the 17th Street Bridge has opened to traffic. Information provided by City Administrator Ron Urton says the detour signs and barricades have been removed from 17th Street to allow traffic to move. The contractor hopefully will be in Trenton today(Tuesday) to remove signs related to construction.
Trafficmocoshow.com

Montgomery County Department of Transportation Commits to Long Term ‘Ride Free Program’ for Seniors and Persons with Disabilities

Montgomery County Department of Transportation Commits to Long Term ‘Ride Free Program’ for Seniors and Persons with Disabilities. Montgomery County Department of Transportation’s (MCDOT) Seniors and Persons with Disabilities Ride Free Program will be implemented long-term on all County buses including Ride On, Ride On extRa, Flex, and Flash buses. The ride free program will stay in effect even if fares are resumed on the County bus system. Montgomery County buses have been free for all riders during the COVID-19 health crisis.
Cumberland County, TNnewstalk941.com

UC Airport Fuel Truck Arriving During Fuel Delivery Delays

The Upper Cumberland Regional Airport’s new fuel truck will be on site in the next few days, just in time to combat a fuel driver shortage. Airport Manager Dean Selby said there is currently a shortage of freight truck drivers who bring fuel to the airport. Selby said the new truck’s 3,000 gallon capacity will make more fuel available during delays moving fuel across the country.

Comments / 0

Community Policy