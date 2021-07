It's hot and dry and fire officials say that's a recipe for a major wildfire that they hope doesn't happen during the 4th of July weekend. With the recent hot weather fires are not allowed anywhere in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest. Forest officials have banned campfires, charcoal briquettes, solid fuel fire, Tiki torches, liquid fuel candles and lanterns. What is allowed? Forest officials say propane or white gas camp stoves, propane or white gas lanterns and solid fuel candles in a metal bucket can be used in the forest but they urge you to watch for any chance of anything that could catch fire.