Wellness Haven WV’s open house to feature info about massage therapy, Reiki, mantras and more during open house
BUCKHANNON – Wellness Haven WV is inviting the community to learn more about massage therapy and Reiki during an open house this Saturday, July 10. Chrissy Sandy, owner of Wellness Haven WV, has started accepting appointments at her newly remodeled location at 1 Market Square Plaza, where she offers massage therapy and Reiki sessions. Sandy is a licensed massage therapist and Reiki master.www.mybuckhannon.com
Comments / 0