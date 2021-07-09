Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Patrick Mahomes Offers Levelheaded Outlook On Tom Brady Comparisons

By jlee
Posted by 
NESN
NESN
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When it comes to orchestrating a football team and winning games, both Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady know exactly what to do. But when the GOAT conversation comes up, the Kansas City Chiefs’ young superstar quarterback is not yet ready to be compared to Brady, a 22-year NFL veteran. During...

nesn.com

Comments / 4

NESN

NESN

Boston, MA
15K+
Followers
22K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

 https://nesn.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Michael Jordan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs#Espn#Nba#Super Bowls
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
News Break
Super Bowl LV
News Break
Super Bowl
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ angry 9-word response to Sha’Carri Richardson’s suspension from Tokyo Olympics

Olympic sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson has been suspended for a month after a positive marijuana test. In turn, reactions from across the globe poured in and many are upset with the penalty handed to Richardson, who won’t be able to compete in her event with the month-long suspension. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was the latest to show his frustration with the situation.
NFLPosted by
Outsider.com

Patrick Mahomes and Fiancée Brittany Matthews Rock Swimsuits in New Sun-Filled Snaps on Massive Boat

National Football League superstar Patrick Mahomes and his bride-to-be, Brittany Matthews, are taking full advantage of the NFL offseason. The couple welcomed their first child, Sterling Skye, into the world earlier this year. Little Sterling was born in February and Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Jackson are enjoying the thrills of first-time parenthood. The couple has also found time to have a little fun with the family’s newest addition. As they often do, the soon-to-be-wed couple shared a couple of photos of their latest adventures with fans. On Monday, Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews spent a day on the water, soaking up the sun and enjoying each other’s company. Matthews posted a few pics of their boating activities for the enjoyment of their social media followers. The post’s location stamp says the young and growing family are in Cabo San Lucas.
NFLthespun.com

Patrick Mahomes Sends Clear Message After Sha’Carri Richardson News

Since being disqualified from the Olympics after testing positive for marijuana, track star Sha’Carri Richardson has found tons of support for other athletes, including Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Taking to Twitter on Friday, Mahomes gave his vote of support for Richardson. He called the disqualification “trash” and said...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The NFL's top 15 quarterbacks

Because every Monday in the fall I get to sit down and watch the best in the planet do what they do best: Play quarterback on the biggest stages of football. There is no better time to have a job like this, given how today’s NFL is a passing-dominated league and we have some of the best to ever play the position still executing each Sunday at a high level.
NFLTODAY.com

Patrick Mahomes hits the golf course with baby Sterling in precious pic

Get ready for a double dose of adorableness. Proud parents Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews just shared two new photos of their 4-month-old daughter, Sterling, and each one is sure to have you saying, “Aw!”. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback posted a new family photo to Instagram Thursday in which...
NFLTMZ.com

Patrick Mahomes Shotguns Beer In 2 Seconds, Beats Travis Kelce In Chug-Off?!

If you needed further proof Patrick Mahomes is great at EVERYTHING ... here's the NFL star shotgunning a beer so quickly, it appeared he beat Travis Kelce in a chug-off!!. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback posted the footage Thursday ... and it's impressive as hell -- considering the 25-year-old put down the cold one in under 3 seconds!!!
NFLPosted by
Outsider.com

WATCH: NFL Star Patrick Mahomes Smokes Travis Kelce in a Beer Chugging Contest

On Thursday, Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes smoked his teammate Travis Kelce in a beer chugging contest. Mahomes and the Chiefs tight end are playing in the annual American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament this weekend. The yearly celebrity tournament takes place at Tahoe Golf Course in Lake Tahoe, Nevada. Numerous celebrities and other famous athletes also took part in the charity golf tournament. In fact, Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers also played in the charity event.
NFLPosted by
12up

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes looks great in new workout clip

If any Kansas City Chiefs fans were worried about Patrick Mahomes still being injured leading up to training camp, we've got good news for you: that's not the case. The Kansas City Chiefs QB has been grinding all offseason in his rehab. Well, a new workout video of Mahomes has...
NFLUSA Today

Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy shares thoughts on early-career Patrick Mahomes

The relationship between Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy has been harmonious throughout the team’s success. The duo has been attached at the hip since Bieniemy’s promotion to his current position, and Mahomes has willingly been an eager student since being drafted in 2017.
NFLPosted by
Outsider.com

Patrick Mahomes Says ‘Ridiculous,’ Shades USATF for Sha’Carri Richardson Olympics Decision

Patrick Mahomes ridiculed the decision to kick sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson, a fellow Texan, completely off the Olympic track team. A week ago, news broke that Richardson, a 21-year-old sprint specialist, tested positive for marijuana. She received a month-long suspension, meaning she wouldn’t get to compete in the 100 meters at the Olympics, although she won the event at the track trials. However, there was a chance that the U.S. could add her to its 4X100-meter relay team. But Richardson was left off that squad, as well.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Patrick Mahomes Reacts To Travis Kelce’s Surprising Admission

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce have a pretty strong connection on the field, but even the superstar quarterback didn’t know the secret that his tight end “revealed” on Wednesday. In an interview on the “Bussin with the Boys” podcast, Kelce shared that his last name is actually pronounced “Kelse” instead...

Comments / 4

Community Policy