Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boise, ID

This Major Downtown Boise Ordinance Needs To Become Permanent

By Mateo
Posted by 
105.5 The Fan
105.5 The Fan
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We don't have to tell you about the terrors that were thrown upon our lives during the COVID-19 pandemic, in which we're still really navigating our way out of. Everyone, in some way, was impacted by the virus. It was the food and beverage industry that by far and large was impacted the very hardest--here in the Treasure Valley the recovery for many businesses continues. Whether it is getting customers back in through the doors or getting enough staff to return to normal hours--it has been brutal.

powerboise.com

Comments / 0

105.5 The Fan

105.5 The Fan

Boise, ID
179
Followers
836
Post
26K+
Views
ABOUT

105.5 The Fan has the best sports coverage for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boise, ID
Business
Local
Idaho Business
City
Boise, ID
Boise, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown Boise#Weather#Restaurants#Food And Beverage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Uber
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

‘A blaring siren’ for Democrats after ruling halts DACA

Immigrants and advocates are urging Democrats and President Joe Biden to quickly act on legislation to protect young immigrants after a federal judge in Texas on Friday ruled illegal an Obama-era program that prevents the deportation of thousands of them brought into the U.S. as children. Plaintiffs have vowed to...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Social media platforms 'killing people'

President Biden on Friday said that social media companies that allow coronavirus misinformation to spread on their platforms are “killing people,” escalating a fight with Facebook and other companies as the White House warns about the spread of inaccurate information about COVID-19 vaccines. Biden was asked by reporters at the...
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Child Tax Credit 2021: Payments, how much, dates and opting out

About 35 million U.S. families with 60 million children were sent the first monthly check for the Child Tax Credit on July 15. That federal benefit is providing about $15 billion in cash to families each month, but plenty of questions are arising about eligibility, the amount of the payments and whether families should opt out.

Comments / 0

Community Policy