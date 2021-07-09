This Major Downtown Boise Ordinance Needs To Become Permanent

We don't have to tell you about the terrors that were thrown upon our lives during the COVID-19 pandemic, in which we're still really navigating our way out of. Everyone, in some way, was impacted by the virus. It was the food and beverage industry that by far and large was impacted the very hardest--here in the Treasure Valley the recovery for many businesses continues. Whether it is getting customers back in through the doors or getting enough staff to return to normal hours--it has been brutal.