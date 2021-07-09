Cancel
West Indies beat Australia in first T20 international – as it happened

By Geoff Lemon
The Guardian
Cover picture for the articleWe said it should be an entertaining series, and it has started that way. Australia coughed one up that they should have swallowed, and West Indies made the absolute most of it once they found a way back in. That was good fun. We’ll be back with the second match in less than 24 hours, they’re playing two in a row to start things off. Then (Australian time) Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday mornings. Until then.

