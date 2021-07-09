Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Legacy Properties Partners With Side To Provide Exemplary Client Service While Increasing Capabilities

Middletown Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROSEVILLE, Calif. (PRWEB) July 09, 2021. Legacy Properties announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The affiliation will ensure that Legacy Properties, a firm that helps buyers and sellers build legacies that endure for generations, is powered by the industry’s most advanced platform.

www.middletownpress.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate Brokerage#Real Estate Agents#Real Estate License#Legacies#Prweb#Legacy Properties
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
BusinessPosted by
The Press

Oyster Partners with Industry-Leading HR Service Providers, Further Expanding Its Platform's Capabilities for Distributed Companies

Relying on Oyster's comprehensive, globally deployed platform improves clients' competitive edge and efficiency across multiple HR service areas. LONDON and SAN FRANCISCO, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oyster®, the company that makes hiring talented people around the world compliant, human, and delightful, today announced a series of powerful upgrades to its Distributed HR platform. New integrations with industry-leading HR services including Firstbase, Teamtailor, and WeWork, further empower Oyster customers to build and manage globally distributed workforces from a single easy-to-use system.
Real EstateTimes Union

Symmetry Real Estate Partners With Side To Deliver Inclusive, Best-in-Class Service to East Bay Clients

SAN FRANCISCO (PRWEB) July 12, 2021. Symmetry Real Estate today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The alliance will ensure that Symmetry Real Estate, an inclusive firm that serves buyers and sellers at all levels of the market, is powered by the industry’s most advanced platform.
Businessamericanpeoplenews.com

HCTec Acquires Talon Healthy IT Services to Expand Managed Services Capabilities

– HCTec, a best-in-class IT services firm serving diverse health systems and healthcare provider organizations, today announced it has completed an acquisition of Talon Healthy IT Services, a managed IT solutions company with service centers in North Carolina and Wisconsin. – The acquisition accelerates HCTec’s growth and expands its managed...
Daytona Beach, FLMySanAntonio

FirstService Residential, North America's property management leader, has been selected to provide property management services for Daytona Beach Ocean Towers

FirstService Residential, North America’s property management leader, has been selected to provide property management services for Daytona Beach Ocean Towers. Daytona Towers is a 16-story oceanfront condominium with 194 units, located in Daytona Beach, on the east coast of Central Florida. Daytona Beach is internationally known for its racing roots, hosting some of the largest motorsports events in the world including the Daytona 500, dubbed as the “Great American Race.” Set against balmy breezes and anchored by 23 miles of clean, hard-packed white sand, Daytona Beach is known as the World’s Most Famous Beach for the last 100 years.
Simi Valley, CASan Diego Business Journal

Stos Partners Buys Simi Valley Property

Stos Partners based in Encinitas has acquired a Simi Valley industrial building for $20 million. The property at 2320-2380 Shasta Way is 94% leased to a diverse base of several long-term tenants, according to Jason Richards, a partner at Stos Partners. Dan Cherrie with CBRE represented Stos Partners. “We will...
Orange County, CAMiddletown Press

Boyle Group Real Estate Partners With Side in Verso Homes, Combining Future-Forward Solutions and High-Touch Service

LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif. (PRWEB) July 08, 2021. Verso Homes today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents and teams to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The alliance will ensure that Verso Homes, a firm guided by clients’ visions rather than their budgets, is powered by the most advanced technology platform in the industry.
Santa Ana, CAaithority.com

Microsoft Gold Partner, I.T. Responsive Joins Best In Class Managed Service Provider, New Charter Technologies

New Charter Technologies, a portfolio company of Palo Alto-based private equity firm Oval Partners, announced the partnership of I.T. Responsive. Located in Santa Ana, California, I.T. Responsive leads the market as a Microsoft Gold Partner, providing best-in-class solutions and project services to clients. With over 20 years of experience, the team is focused on helping small and mid-sized businesses get a quantifiable return on their technology investments.
Travelmartechseries.com

Corporate Travel Technology Leader Deem Partners with Hess Corporate Travel to Provide Clients Unmatched Customer Service

Deem, a leading mobile and cloud technology provider for the corporate travel industry, announced its partnership with Hess Corporate Travel, one of the nation’s largest corporate travel management companies. Central to this partnership is a shared emphasis on seamless user experience and heightened customer service, which is more important than ever as corporate travel emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jobsexplorejeffersonpa.com

Featured Local Job: Client Services Manager

BAYADA Home Health Care has an immediate opening for a Client Services Manager in their Meadville, PA Office. If you are looking for an exciting career opportunity in a growing industry, a Client Services Manager could be the position for you. BAYADA believes that its clients and their families deserve home health care delivered with compassion, excellence, and reliability. They want you to apply your energy and skills in this dynamic, entrepreneurial environment and become an integral part of a caring, professional team that is instrumental in providing the highest quality care to their clients.
Real Estateluxuryrealestate.com

Legacy Properties in Costa Rica: The True Value

Legacy properties is a term used in real estate to describe properties with unique features that have become incredible values passed down to other generations. Every once in a lifetime, these legacy properties enter the market when the owners decide that it’s time for another family to enjoy the lifestyle they once led. When these properties are listed, we think about how they offer buyers the opportunity to invest in a legacy for their own family, how they are incredible values unlikely to be offered anytime soon, and we also think about the stories behind them.
Technologycrowdfundinsider.com

Digital Commerce: Checkout.com, a Cloud based Payment Service Provider, Receives BigCommerce Tech Partner Certification

the Cloud-powered payment service provider, has reportedly been certified as a BigCommerce Technology Partner. Checkout.com’s unified payments platform has been developed to assist fast-growing companies or businesses with boosting revenue by improving authorization rates and tapping into new markets. BigCommerce’s 60,000 international merchants will now have access to Checkout.com’s...
Real EstateStamford Advocate

Pro Players Realty USA® Partners With Side To Expand Its Reach and Provide Value-Added Client Experiences

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (PRWEB) July 02, 2021. Pro Players Realty USA® today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The collaboration will ensure that Pro Players Realty USA®, a client-focused and results-driven firm, is powered by the industry’s most advanced platform.
Real Estateaithority.com

Phoenix American Announces New Client Partnership With Sandy Bay Partners

Phoenix American Financial Services, Inc. is pleased to announce its new client partnership with real estate investment fund sponsor Sandy Bay Partners Phoenix will fulfill the back-office operational needs of Sandy Bay with its industry leading investor services platform featuring the state-of-the-art STAR-XMS shareholder management / transfer agent system. Sandy Bay will benefit from Phoenix American’s combination of advanced technology, partner-oriented client service and long experience with the unique operational requirements of alternative investment funds.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Cloud At Work Selected By ACI Consulting, Leading Sage Business Partner, As Exclusive Hosting Provider For Its Sage Clients

NEW YORK, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud at Work ( www.thecloudatwork.com) , a purpose-built Sage hosting solution, today announced that ACI Consulting (ACI), a leading Sage business partner, has selected it as its exclusive hosting provider for Sage clients. By migrating its Sage clients to Cloud at Work, ACI enables them to take control of their businesses, and realize the financial benefits of SaaS, supported by the combined Sage application and cloud technology expertise of ACI and the Cloud at Work team.
Charlotte County, FLTimes Union

Peace Harbor Real Estate Partners With Side To Guide Clients to Their Next Life Stage

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (PRWEB) July 01, 2021. Peace Harbor Real Estate today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The affiliation will ensure that Peace Harbor Real Estate, a firm that is serious about making the real estate process fun, is powered by the industry’s most advanced platform.
EconomyTimes Union

Supply Chains Are a Top Driver of Client Demand for Professional Services in 2021, but Some Clients Still Struggle to Realize the Full Value

NEW YORK (PRWEB) July 13, 2021. New analysis from ALM Intelligence Pacesetter Research shows that problems accumulated over the years with supply chain management and organization suddenly reached critical mass due to COVID-19, making supply chains an emergency priority for clients. This emergency prioritization means that along with M&A and restructuring, supply chains are a top driver of client demand in 2021. However, many providers and clients have been distracted by advanced new technologies in their search for remedies.
BusinessStamford Advocate

Netrix Acquires Managed IT Services Business Unit from Contegix

Acquisition expands Netrix’s MSP and cloud solutions portfolio and broadens its reach into the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic. Netrix, LLC, a leading provider of managed and professional IT services, with a core focus on cloud, security, collaboration, information technology service management (ITSM) and application development solutions, today announced the acquisition of the Managed IT Services business unit of Contegix, LLC. The acquisition significantly expands Netrix’s market presence in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions, adds substantial scale to its ITSM service desk and cloud managed services capabilities and brings together two teams of high-performing and talented employees supporting similar customer bases.
Small Businessaithority.com

SproutLoud Achieves Record Growth With 38% Increase in Enterprise Clients

SproutLoud, an industry leader in distributed marketing technology, announced four consecutive quarters of record client acquisition growth, achieving a 38% increase in its Enterprise client roster as of June 30, 2021, over the previous 12-month period. This marks the company’s highest percentage of customer growth in five years. “The pandemic...

Comments / 0

Community Policy