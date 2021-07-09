Fans Had A Great Theory About Kim Kardashian Shutting Down KKW, But What's Really Going On?

Like many in her reality TV/real family, Kim Kardashian has a lot of side businesses. One of her most lucrative endeavors, which racks in enough beans to help solidify the reality star's billionaire status, is KKW Beauty. Launched in 2017, the company sells (you guessed it) a variety of beauty products, including makeup and body care. However, Kardashian recently announced the brand was temporarily shutting down and it quickly led to a great fan theory as to why that is. But the real reason might be more consequential than what fans are even guessing.