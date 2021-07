HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Some of us have a temporary reprieve from the showers and storms around the mountains, but in their place, we have some July heat. A mix of sun and clouds this afternoon allowing temperatures to get up into the middle and upper 80s, with some spots headed for 90°. With the heat and humidity we have, I can’t completely rule out a stray shower, but most of us should remain dry through the evening. A quiet night is ahead, though, as we fall back to near 70° or so for an overnight low.