Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Sampson, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 19:11:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Straight line winds can blow down trees, power lines, and damage mobile homes and other buildings. Seek shelter in a sturdy structure until the storm has passed. Stay away from windows as flying debris generated by damaging winds can be deadly. Target Area: Sampson; Wayne The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Wayne County in central North Carolina Northeastern Sampson County in central North Carolina * Until 800 PM EDT. * At 710 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Mount Olive, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Goldsboro, Mount Olive, Walnut Creek, Newton Grove, Seven Springs, Hobbton, Mar-Mac, Brogden, Cliffs Of The Neuse State Park and Elroy. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPH