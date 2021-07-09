Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sampson County, NC

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Sampson, Wayne by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 19:11:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Straight line winds can blow down trees, power lines, and damage mobile homes and other buildings. Seek shelter in a sturdy structure until the storm has passed. Stay away from windows as flying debris generated by damaging winds can be deadly. Target Area: Sampson; Wayne The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Wayne County in central North Carolina Northeastern Sampson County in central North Carolina * Until 800 PM EDT. * At 710 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Mount Olive, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Goldsboro, Mount Olive, Walnut Creek, Newton Grove, Seven Springs, Hobbton, Mar-Mac, Brogden, Cliffs Of The Neuse State Park and Elroy. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Seven Springs, NC
County
Wayne County, NC
City
Raleigh, NC
County
Sampson County, NC
City
Newton Grove, NC
City
Goldsboro, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Homes#Thunderstorm#Roofs#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
BusinessPosted by
ABC News

Regulator sues Amazon to force recall of hazardous products

Safety regulators are suing Amazon to force it to recall hazardous products sold on its site, including flammable children’s pajamas, faulty carbon monoxide detectors and hair dryers that don’t protect users from getting electrocuted. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which filed the complaint late Wednesday, said the online shopping...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Breyer says he's undecided on Supreme Court retirement

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer told CNN in a new interview that he is undecided on retirement. The 83-year-old justice said “no” when CNN legal analyst Joan Biskupic asked if he has decided when he will retire. He also detailed two reasons that would contribute to any decision to leave...

Comments / 0

Community Policy