Dodge County, GA

Special Weather Statement issued for Dodge, Dooly, Pulaski, Telfair, Wheeler, Wilcox by NWS

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 09:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dodge; Dooly; Pulaski; Telfair; Wheeler; Wilcox SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN DOOLY...SOUTHEASTERN WHEELER...TELFAIR...WILCOX...SOUTHWESTERN DODGE AND SOUTHWESTERN PULASKI COUNTIES UNTIL 815 PM EDT At 709 PM EDT...a line of strong thunderstorms extended from near Elko to Chauncey and Alamo, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds up to 40 mph, pea sized hail, frequent lightning and heavy rain. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding, especially in poor drainage areas. Some locations in the path of these storms include Abbeville, Unadilla, Lumber City, Rochelle, Milan, Pineview, Rhine, Jacksonville, Horse Creek Wma, Antioch Church, Pope City, Finleyson, Temperance, Browning, China Hill, Tippettville, Owensboro and Workmore. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. HAIL...0.25IN WIND...40MPH

