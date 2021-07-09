Special Weather Statement issued for Davie by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-09 18:36:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Davie A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT NORTHEASTERN DAVIE COUNTY UNTIL 730 PM EDT At 709 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 6 miles east of Mocksville, or 4 miles south of Bermuda Run, moving southeast at 15 mph. Locations to be impacted include Bermuda Run, Advance and Fork Church. Wind gusts up to 45 mph and pea size hail will be possible in these areas.alerts.weather.gov
