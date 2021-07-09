Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-09 16:11:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-09 16:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Yavapai A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM MST FOR YAVAPAI COUNTY At 410 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Montezuma Castle National Monument, or just northeast of Camp Verde, moving southwest at 5 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Camp Verde, Mcguireville, Montezuma Well, Montezuma Castle National Monument, Rimrock, Middle Verde, Lake Montezuma and Clear Creek Campgrounds. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPHalerts.weather.gov
