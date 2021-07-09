Cancel
Yavapai County, AZ

Severe Weather Statement issued for Yavapai by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 16:11:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-09 16:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Yavapai A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM MST FOR YAVAPAI COUNTY At 410 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Montezuma Castle National Monument, or just northeast of Camp Verde, moving southwest at 5 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Camp Verde, Mcguireville, Montezuma Well, Montezuma Castle National Monument, Rimrock, Middle Verde, Lake Montezuma and Clear Creek Campgrounds. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Coconino County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Coconino, Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-15 15:51:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-15 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly or mountainous terrain, there are many low water crossings which will become dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Coconino; Yavapai The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Coconino County in north central Arizona Yavapai County in west central Arizona * Until 700 PM MST. * At 348 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain in Martin Dam Draw, Ash Fork Draw, Partridge Creek drainages from Ash Fork northward. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Ash Fork. This includes the following highways Business Interstate 40 near mile marker 146. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Pinal County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-15 06:07:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-15 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Pinal FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 AM MST THIS MORNING FOR PINAL COUNTY At 616 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Some locations that will experience flooding include Casa Grande, Maricopa, Arizona City, Olberg, Bapchule, Arizola, Estrella Sailport, Toltec, La Palma, Stanfield, Sacaton and Ak-Chin Village. Gauges show 0.50 to 1.00" has fallen with additional rainfall possible.
Pima County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Pima by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-15 08:40:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-15 11:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Pima The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for East Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona * Until 1145 AM MST. * At 840 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across portions of the city of Tucson. Up to 1.25 inches of rain has fallen on the west side near Silverbell and Grant Road. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Tucson, Casas Adobes, Drexel Heights, Flowing Wells, South Tucson, Pascua Pueblo Yaqui Reservation, Valencia West, Tucson Estates, Catalina Foothills and Ryan AirField. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Hale County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hale by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-15 21:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-16 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Hale FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHWESTERN FLOYD, NORTHEASTERN HALE, SOUTHWESTERN BRISCOE AND SOUTHEASTERN SWISHER COUNTIES At 916 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain east of Plainview. These storms are moving very slowly and are training repeatedly over the same areas. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 2.5 inches of rain has fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Plainview, Lockney, Claytonville, Aiken and South Plains. Additional rainfall amounts up to 2 inches are possible as thunderstorms continue to develop and move over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Kingman County, KSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Kingman by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-15 19:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-15 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Kingman A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN SEDGWICK AND NORTHEASTERN KINGMAN COUNTIES At 641 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Cheney, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Cheney, Garden Plain, Lake Afton, Mt Vernon, Cheney Lake and Cheney State Park. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Yavapai County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-15 21:27:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-15 22:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Get out of Granite Creek! Flash flooding is imminent or occurring. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Yavapai FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE GRANITE CREEK BASIN REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR YAVAPAI COUNTY At 925 PM MST, gauge reports indicated that water levels were beginning to recede on Granite Creek in Prescott. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.1 to 0.25 inches are possible in the warned area. Elevated water along Granite Creek will continue to impact areas from Prescott downstream to Watson Lake. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing flash flooding in and around the Granite Creek basin. SOURCE...Gauges reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Granite Creek basin. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Prescott, Downtown Prescott and White Spar Campground. This includes the following highways State Route 89 between mile markers 308 and 311...and between mile markers 314 and 315. FLASH FLOOD...GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Vernon County, MOweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Vernon by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 02:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-16 08:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Vernon The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northeastern Bourbon County in southeastern Kansas Northwestern Vernon County in west central Missouri * Until 815 AM CDT. * At 216 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Fort Scott, Fulton, Marmaton, Richards, Deerfield, Metz, Stotesbury and Hammond. This includes the following low water crossings West Fork Pryor Creek at Blair Road. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Bourbon County, KSweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Bourbon by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 02:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-16 08:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Bourbon The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northeastern Bourbon County in southeastern Kansas Northwestern Vernon County in west central Missouri * Until 815 AM CDT. * At 216 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Fort Scott, Fulton, Marmaton, Richards, Deerfield, Metz, Stotesbury and Hammond. This includes the following low water crossings West Fork Pryor Creek at Blair Road. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

