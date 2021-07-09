Severe Weather Statement issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-15 21:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-16 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Hale FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHWESTERN FLOYD, NORTHEASTERN HALE, SOUTHWESTERN BRISCOE AND SOUTHEASTERN SWISHER COUNTIES At 916 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain east of Plainview. These storms are moving very slowly and are training repeatedly over the same areas. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 2.5 inches of rain has fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Plainview, Lockney, Claytonville, Aiken and South Plains. Additional rainfall amounts up to 2 inches are possible as thunderstorms continue to develop and move over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.