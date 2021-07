Idahoans as a whole tend to have a lot of state pride. And I'm here for it. If I had a dollar for every vehicle I see driving around with some sort of Idaho bumper sticker or window decal, I would easily be able to purchase executive memberships at Costco for at least 4 people. And I'd recommend the Chinden location in Meridian. Idahoans just love being Idahoans. Everyone is united on that front until people start discussing which city they're from. Then the judgment kicks in.